Olivia Colman calling out Hollywood’s pay gap reveals a frustrating truth about salary negotiations for women at work

BY Shannon Cudd3 minute read

A somber fact to reckon with as we near the end of women’s history month is that even today females working full time make only 84 cents on average for every dollar a white male makes. The wage gap increases for women of color. This even applies to Hollywood, and even at the highest levels.

Many actresses have spoken out about this over the years. Olivia Colman, multi-hyphen award winner (including an Oscar, Emmy, BAFTA, and Golden Globes), entered the conversation on a recent appearance on CNN’s The Amanpour Hour. “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences,” Colman stated. “And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.” A faulty premise gets in the way Before 2018, the negotiations for an actor’s salary started with their “quote.” This was the figure an A-lister would need to “show up on set.” The number was based on the actor’s previous paydays, and studios openly shared this information with each other, which allowed for systematic sexism. Actresses struggled to raise this figure while their male counterparts had precedent on their side. Women found themselves stuck on a hamster wheel with no way to break through to the next level. It was a catch-22 because the only way to raise your rate was to have your previous salary be higher.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Emma Stone advocated for one workaround to this system in 2017. “If my male costar, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life,” she suggested to Out magazine. There are too many examples of women earning less than their male costars to list them all. The 2014 hack of Sony Pictures’ emails revealed that both Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams were paid less than their male costars for their work on the film American Hustle. Ellen Pompeo made less than Patrick Dempsey on Grey’s Anatomy, despite her character being the protagonist of the series. Similarly, Claire Foy made less than Matt Smith on The Crown, despite portraying the regal central character. A California law was passed in 2018 to combat this. Under California Labor Code 432.3, employers are no longer allowed to ask about a potential employee’s previous salaries. This was intended to pave the way for merit-based pay and close the gender pay gap.