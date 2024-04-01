Why age isn’t a factor in reinventing yourself at work

When we have lost our passion for what we are doing

When we evaluate ourselves and our work and decide that we want more

When we want to be different

Sometimes these moments of clarity hit us when we are close to a breakdown and sometimes we simply have a conversation with someone who is energized and excited by what they do, and we think: I want to feel that again. Even though we recognize our potential, that we know the person we are today is not the person we could be in the future, we do nothing.

“People are not disturbed by things but by the view they take of them.” —Epictetus

What is it that holds you back? Have you given this question any thought? We all have so many opportunities to rethink who we are, the way we work, and what we offer the world. Yet we do not always grab those opportunities. We may feel that we are insufficiently skilled, or that we are going to be found out, that we will miss the security and camaraderie of the organization we know. We may generate a myriad of excuses to stop us from leaping.

Age is one factor that can limit your ability to embrace change. This could be because you feel too young, or too old. We might have outdated views in our minds about the right time to transform, take a career break, retrain, or launch a business.