Unmask your inner superhero to know and inspire your people

It’s refreshing and exhilarating when pop culture successfully embeds deep insights and life lessons in cartoonish entertainment. Sam Raimi did it with Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man. Brad Byrd did it with The Incredibles. And Christopher Nolan did it with Christian Bale’s Batman Begins:

Rachel: I never stopped thinking about you. About us. And when I heard you were back, I . . . I started to hope . . . Then I found out about your mask. Bruce: Batman’s just a symbol, Rachel. Rachel, touching Bruce’s face: No, no, *this* . . . is your mask. Your real face is the one that criminals now fear. The man I loved—the man who vanished—he never came back at all.

We all wear masks. Loving parents need to act as firm disciplinarians. Compassionate teachers need to act as strict taskmasters. Leaders who want to help their people develop their potential need to demand accountability so that all the members of their community can grow together. The challenge comes from knowing when to keep the mask in place, when to let the mask down, and how not to lose yourself by forgetting the difference between the mask and the real identity behind it. Which brings us to our latest entry in the Ethical Lexicon: Persona (per·​so·​na/ per-soh-nuh) noun

