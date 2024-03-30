5 habits of people who are flourishing, according to a sociologist

BY Next Big Idea Club5 minute read

Corey Keyes is a professor emeritus of sociology at Emory University in Atlanta, where he held the Winship Distinguished Research Professorship. He was a member of the prestigious MacArthur Foundation Research Network on Successful Aging. He has been called on to participate in several U.S. National Academies of Science initiatives and has been selected to give several honorary lectureships.

Below, Keyes shares five key insights from his new book, Languishing: How to Feel Alive Again in a World That Wears Us Down. Listen to the audio version—read by Keyes himself—in the Next Big Idea app. 1. We are born into a world where others have defined what is and what is not important. What is considered important gets our attention. What is deemed unimportant remains invisible. Nobody studied mental health before me. What serious scholars studied was mental illness. Mental health was the absence of mental illness. Mental health was an empty category that was, therefore, invisible. Astronomers launch satellites with better telescopes to discover what’s never been seen before. We social scientists make discoveries when we create measurement tools to observe and study what was invisible to prior generations. More than 20 years ago, I created a measurement tool with 14 questions to diagnose the presence and absence of good mental health, which I called flourishing and languishing. Both need more of our attention if we ever hope to solve the growing crisis of mental illness.

2. Languishing has been described as feeling “meh” or being “blah.” Such descriptions don’t do it justice. So, let me give you a sampling of some of the 14 questions in my measurement tool. People who languish don’t feel they belong to a community, aren’t making much of a contribution to the world, don’t like most parts of their personality, don’t have warm and trusting relationships, aren’t being challenged to become a better person, aren’t confident to think or express their own ideas and opinions, their life has no meaning or direction, and they don’t feel happy or satisfied with their life. It’s not one of those things, it’s the whole combination. You have to have the absence of at least 7 of the 14 signs of flourishing. To languish is to lose or never have many of the good things in life that make our lives matter and meaningful. This is why people who languish sometimes describe themselves as “dead or dying inside.” If you stay there too long, languishing will put you at risk for a whole host of problems, not the least of which is depression.

