A former Scotland Yard detective explains how to navigate stressful conversations

BY Scott Walker8 minute read

Stressful, emotional, or sensitive conversations are the ones people often avoid because they’re uncomfortable, even though they are necessary. Consider those times when you may have had to speak with someone despite feeling awkward about it because you weren’t quite sure how to prepare or what to say. Or possibly when someone shared something that made you feel uncomfortable. Or those times where someone showed vulnerability, perhaps by disclosing something personal and private, such as a traumatic experience. It could also be a well-being discussion in the workplace.

When an individual’s basic needs such as safety, self-esteem, and belonging are affected, a person will feel stressed and their emotions will be heightened. This prevents the building of rapport and, subsequently, any form of meaningful and respectful dialogue. Stress can also result in reckless actions that can affect the safety or success of others. This is why it’s important to identify which of the other person’s basic human needs are not being met and address them. This is particularly important when communicating with people who may be classed as vulnerable through a disability or learning need, for example. It’s vital to understand the difference between needs versus wants. P eople don’t express their needs outright. They might hint at them, but they’ll rarely come out and say them directly. How do we uncover them? By moving slowly through emotional labeling, mirroring, effective pauses, and paraphrasing. How to navigate sensitive conversations In sensitive conversations, you can expect emotions such as anger, frustration, sadness, regret, and many more to be present in both you and the other person. There are also likely to be some risks that might impact the success of the conversation. Additional time is likely to be required for you to practice sensitive active listening and questioning.

Time spent at the planning stage will not go to waste and will likely enhance your ability to listen and understand. This will help you support them and meet their needs as effectively as possible. For example, you could signpost the most appropriate service for their needs, such as counseling or bereavement support if a close colleague has just died. Or they may have been overlooked for promotion and feel the process wasn’t fair, and they simply want to vent their frustration to you and be heard. Slowing the pace When you’re communicating with sensitive or vulnerable people, you need to remove the pressure on them as much as you can. One way of doing this is to slow the conversation right down, thereby giving them space to think and feel, without any pressure. By building in effective pauses—letting silence do the work—it can help control the pace of the conversation. Once you’re consciously slowing and controlling the pace, you can then move on to the next aspect, which is engaging and explaining. One of the first things to consider is explaining to the other person how you see yourself in the conversation, effectively your role in it, and then ensuring you address their basic needs. They may have something to tell you, but first, they need some control and certainty over the conversation, about what’s going to happen.

You also want them to feel empowered, as this may reduce any impulse they may feel to over-comply during the conversation. For example, when a manager is speaking with a colleague, there is a chance that the colleague will be overly compliant if they don’t feel empowered in the conversation. They will try to be helpful by going along with what they believe their boss “wants to hear” or is suggesting to them. Some people are frightened of authority figures. So if you’re a manager having one of these conversations, park your ego, role, rank, position, and title. If you are confident in yourself and your ability, then you can focus your energies on reassuring the other person that you can be trusted and relied on. If the purpose of the conversation is to elicit information from somebody, once rapport has been established and everyone is settled, ask for a “free narrative account.” Every effort at this stage is directed toward obtaining information from the person who comes spontaneously without you asking lots of questions. Effective prompts to use in these circumstances include: “Tell me about . . . ,” “Describe . . .” or “Explain . . .” The power of questions Asking powerful questions enables you to enhance both the quality of your negotiations and, ultimately, the quality of your life. Rudyard Kipling deemed questions starting with these six words the “six honest serving men.” They are: what, why, when, how, where, and who.

Use them constantly to ensure you have understood them correctly. However, to avoid your negotiation sounding like an interrogation, they should be used in conjunction with active listening skills, such as minimal encouragers, summarizing what someone has just said or done, and labeling their emotions, all of which demonstrate your understanding of where the other person is at. Using these skills will also make them feel psychologically safe as well as seen, heard, and understood. If you ever feel like rapport has been lost, your ability to influence or persuade will have disappeared. Therefore, it’s crucial to get it back before you carry on with the conversation. It is helpful for you to tell the person that you’ll be asking them some questions based on what they’ve just told you and invite them to expand on and clarify what they have said. Open questions Research and practice shows that the most reliable and detailed answers from people are secured by using open-ended questions. It is important, to begin with open-ended questions and this type of question should be widely employed throughout the conversation. Be careful of “why” questions, as they can imply blame or guilt. “Why didn’t you tell anyone before?” Replace with “what” and “how” questions, which are less accusatory. “What made you keep this to yourself?” “What prevented you from speaking up?”

Closed questions Closed questions can be appropriate or inappropriate depending on the quality of the information likely to be obtained. Closed or forced-choice questions, which often begin with “did” or “do” usually restrict the other person to either yes or no or limited responses, such as asking your kids, “Did you have a good day at school?,” which is usually met with an indifferent “Yeah.” Specific closed questions can be appropriate, though, when asked in a suggestive way, for extension or clarification of something the other person has already said. Leading questions Leading questions are leading by virtue of the very nature of the words used. For example, “I bet that hurt, didn’t it?”These questions convey your assumptions about what happened, rather than the experiences or facts. Closed and leading questions give the impression that you are not listening or may be judging or rushing the person to answer, which in turn can demonstrate a lack of empathy. Consider commencing with open-ended questions and then, if necessary, using more specific closed questions. Use leading questions only as a last resort. Verbal mirroring What is it about mirroring that is so important and effective? Because it is nonthreatening and very subtle, it’s an ideal technique to use during sensitive or difficult conversations. It’s a better technique to use than asking questions repeatedly, which can resemble an interview or, even worse, an interrogation, especially if you ask too many consecutive open questions too quickly.

It doesn’t involve much effort either, yet can encourage the other person to expand on what they’re saying. What’s more, you can use this technique in emails and text messages too. So how do you do it? By repeating the last few words spoken by the other person. For example, the person might say, “I had a stressful journey today and missed my train.” You would respond with, “Missed your train?” If your tone rises at the end of your statement, it sounds like a question. This will encourage the person to expand on their original statement. The beauty of doing this is that you don’t need to think of a question, and you get a lot of information as the person expands on what they said, just by mirroring. A good time to use this technique is when you’re feeling under pressure to respond, as it can demonstrate that you’re listening as well as giving you thinking time. It’s also useful when you are overwhelmed, or when you are faced with or experiencing intense emotions. Mirroring can help you avoid freezing and gets you out of a tight spot when you don’t know what to say because your senses are overwhelmed. Another time to use mirroring is when you want to steer the conversation in a direction you think it should go. This can be important when dealing with people who are in an emotional crisis or during a sensitive conversation because a person may be telling you lots about what is going on for them, but within the details, there is something that needs to be discussed and explored further.