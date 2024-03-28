Subaru recalls over 118,000 Outback and Legacy vehicles due to faulty airbag fears

Subaru of America has issued a recall of over 118,000 vehicles due to the automobiles having a faulty component, which may mean that the front passenger airbag may not deploy in the event of a crash.

Subaru informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the recall in a letter dated March 26. In the letter, Subaru told the agency that “A capacitor in the sensors for the Occupant Detection System (ODS) may crack and short circuit, which can prevent the front passenger air bag from deploying in a crash.”

In a recall notice on its website, Subaru says that its recall is a result of the wider Takata-supplied airbag inflator recall that has been plaguing the automatic industry in recent years. “This recall only relates to the passenger-side front airbag inflator in certain Subaru vehicles, and does not affect our driver-side front airbags, which were not equipped with a Takata inflator,” the company said.

As for which Subaru vehicles are affected, the company says two automobiles are involved in the recall.