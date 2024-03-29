3 reasons business leaders can’t ignore Caitlin Clark

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

Millions of viewers will tune in on Saturday to watch Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes play the Colorado Buffaloes in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Fans aren’t the only ones who should be paying attention to Clark, the 22-year-old phenom who is driving record game attendance and viewership, and the other stars such as Angel Reese and Audi Crooks. Their popularity is more than a cultural phenomenon; it represents an opportunity for business. Here are three reasons why executives and entrepreneurs should tune into the rise of women’s sports.

Women’s sports fans are highly engaged: Marketing research shows that fans of women’s sports are not only more interested in following female athletes’ careers and lives (more on that in a moment), but they can also elevate brands that support those athletes and their leagues. The Fan Project, a 2021 report from Sports Innovation Lab, showed that National Women’s Soccer League supporters were twice as loyal to the league’s sponsors as general sports fans and showed greater brand affinity for the WNBA’s major sponsors. “The time to invest in women’s sports was yesterday,” the report concludes.

Female athletes are a new kind of brand ambassador: In part because women athletes traditionally haven’t received the same levels of coverage as their male counterparts (Caitlin Clark notwithstanding), many female players have become social media savants, posting their triumphs, professional news, and activism. Brands that align with these athletes could benefit from their digital savvy and their direct relationships with fans.