With over 30 years in the industry, I have seen a number of marketing strategies come and go. Some stick, others fade, but they all reflect the generation of adults at the time of their creation.

Now that Gen Z is entering adulthood, I stress to my customers how important it is to understand the best ways to reach them. From their preferred social media platforms to the things they value most, marketing to this new crop of adults presents its own challenges. UNDERSTANDING GEN Z Gen Z is made up of individuals who were born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s. They are the direct generation that follows the Millennials, though they have different values and skill sets.

Gen Z has grown up with incredible access to the internet and the almost universal use of social media amongst everyone in America. They are great at working with technology and value things like diversity, sustainability, and above all else, authenticity. This group of individuals will make fantastic entrepreneurs who will institute new and exciting practices into the workforce as they age. WHAT DOES GEN Z WANT FROM A BUSINESS?

As mentioned above, one of the traits that Gen Z covets most is authenticity. They love it when a company is transparent and honest about its business dealings, and they deeply mistrust those who try to hide certain aspects of their business practices. Much like previous generations, Gen Zs gravitate toward brands that match their values. They also like brands that interact with them on social media, and brands that say what they mean and mean what they say. Because of this, they will often buy products from a brand they trust over one they don’t, even if it is more expensive. WHAT PLATFORMS DOES GEN Z USE?

The best way to establish authenticity is through live content, so it should come as no surprise that Gen Z likes platforms that prioritize users going live. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch allow everyone a deeper look into a person or company, and even provide an opportunity to interact with them. This unique experience is a big draw for Gen Z, who will find their favorite influencers and keep up with the daily content that they provide. So, who are these people generating content on these platforms? They are the very people your company needs to be working with.

WHAT IS AN INFLUENCER? Influencers are individuals who have gained a dedicated following on social media and generate content that they post on a daily basis. Think of them as actors or even news broadcasters. Most influencers have a niche following depending on the kind of content they create, but there are some who span a wide range of topics such as fashion, fitness, gaming, and overall lifestyle. Influencers have gained the trust of their followers because they allow a glimpse into their everyday lives, views, and ideologies. Often, they interact and engage in meaningful conversations online. This connection opens the door for companies to partner with these influencers to try and market their products to a ready-made audience.

DOES INFLUENCER MARKETING WORK? There is no question that influencer marketing is successful with Gen Z. Most influencers have been practicing their craft over the course of many years. Because they have let their followers in on their lives during that time, they have built a certain level of trust. Their followers know that if their favorite influencer endorses a product, it must be a good one. In fact, 33% of Gen Z have purchased a product from a brand simply because it was advertised by their favorite influencer.

MATCH YOUR BRAND Once you’ve decided that you want to partner with an influencer to market your company, you need to find one that matches your brand and values. Remember, Gen Z values authenticity above all else; they will spot a brand just trying to fit in from a mile away. Start by learning about the influencers with whom you are trying to partner. Find one who mirrors the ideals that you and your company share. That way, your partnership will be a natural fit, and followers will accept it more easily.

KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE There are more than 64 million influencers on Instagram alone. The best way to find the right one for your brand is to know your audience. Much like how different generations like different social media platforms, different social groups within Gen Z like different kinds of influencers. Are you trying to market to a fitness crowd? Maybe a more artistic crowd? Whoever you are trying to reach, find out which influencers they like to follow. It will be more likely that they are the ones you will want to partner with to maximize your marketing strategy.