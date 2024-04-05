BY shane-jackson4 minute read

I recently had a conversation with an entrepreneur running a super cool technology startup. Their idea is big, and right now, their challenges feel even bigger. When we spoke, he was really feeling the sting of the “fast failure” cycle—a touchstone in the lean startup mentality. It’s one thing to intellectually say that a business needs to quickly go through the iterative cycle of figuring out how to solve a customer problem. It is a very different thing to experience it. Learning from failure is valuable, but it is also emotional. Failing tends to make you feel like, well, a failure. And sometimes the learning piece isn’t so easy if the answers aren’t readily apparent.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

And that’s exactly what was happening to this ambitious team. They were facing a very difficult obstacle, and the path around it—or over it—was so daunting that this CEO was struggling with how to keep the spirits of his team up when he was feeling dispirited himself. He was trying to compose an email brimming with enthusiasm that would renew their confidence, but it was getting difficult to fake it. “Sometimes,” he said, “it gets hard having to always be the optimist.” UNCERTAINTY ISN’T JUST FOR STARTUPS

No one feels the rapidity of ups and downs in business more than startups. Created based on an idea that will solve a problem, startup companies are in a constant state of frenzy—from cycles of learning what they misunderstood about the problem they are attempting to solve, to trying to adapt their solution. It is considered a success for a startup to go through this cycle quickly, as doing so slowly means running out of funding before solving the riddle. It’s no secret that all businesses have cycles and paths that mimic life in general. Things seem to be going well until they aren’t. The world loves nothing more than throwing obstacles into your path. Startup or not, the accelerating pace of change makes it feel as if new problems are appearing more frequently. There is constantly something new competing for the attention of your customers and team members. How many times lately have you heard someone say, “I’m just looking for a return to normalcy so we can get back into the routine of serving our customers.”

Translation: “I’m hoping we get a break from the constant barrage of new problems.” Guess what? No such break is coming. Constant challenge is normalcy. YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE OPTIMISTIC TO BE A GOOD LEADER

As a leader, you likely feel a responsibility to instill hope in the people you lead. You want them to have confidence in the future, in each other, and in you. But for anyone with an ounce of integrity, it’s difficult to tell people something you aren’t sure is true. People tend to admire optimists. Being around someone who exhibits hope for the future can be inspiring. And optimism seems to be good for you: Optimistic people tend to be healthier and live longer, according to research in Harvard Health Publishing. But when you are facing something difficult, frightening, or threatening, you want a leader who clearly understands the challenges and is equipped to deal with them. When times are uncertain, you don’t want an optimist. You want a realist with a plan.

advertisement

BECOMING A REALIST WITH A PLAN What does this look like in action, and how do you communicate it to your team? 1. Acknowledge you’re at a crossroads or acknowledge the problem.

It’s never a good idea to be inauthentic or deceptive as a leader. And in crisis situations, inauthenticity can be particularly dangerous. Glossing over or refusing to acknowledge the difficulty of a situation can make you seem out of touch or unaware, and cause those following you to doubt your ability to lead them forward. 2. Be transparent about how you are feeling. Acknowledging people’s emotions (and particularly their doubts and fears) reinforces that they are worthy of being heard and considered. In turn, being transparent about your own emotions shows that you are considering those same concerns, which builds confidence in your ability to navigate the tough issues. While it might not feel intuitive, being authentic and transparent, even about your own doubts and fears, can instill tremendous confidence.

3. Give your team a reason to believe. Avoid the temptation to rely merely on optimistic sentiments to build confidence. Trying to portray yourself as a hero who is never fazed and always in control will ultimately discredit you. People know superheroes exist only on comic book pages and movie screens. They won’t trust someone who pretends to be something they’re not. Instead, how would you feel if you heard something like the following from a leader?

“This is really hard, and I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But let me tell you about some principles that I have used in situations like this before. I believe that if we stick to these principles, we will succeed. If there is any group of people that can figure it out, this is the group.” Giving people a reason to believe goes a long way toward renewing their confidence and enthusiasm, which can be far more valuable than mere optimism. The bottom line? If you want to lead well through uncertain times, just be real. Better yet, be a realist with a plan.