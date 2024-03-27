Unionized Sega employees reach a bargaining agreement with game maker

Less than a year after Sega recognized a group of its workers as a union, the group has ratified its first contract with the company—the first with a major publisher in the industry.

The contract, which was ratified Tuesday, will cover 150 workers who are members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and includes a number of protections, ranging from higher salaries to Just Cause protections in the event of layoffs.

“This is a watershed moment for workers in the video game industry,” said Jasmin Hernandez, a representative for Allied Employees Guild Improving SEGA (AEGIS-CWA) in a statement. “We’re hopeful that in the midst of extensive layoffs, workers across the video game industry will see organizing as a pathway to improve working conditions for all of us.”

The contract with Sega union members ensures layoff protections, and the publisher has committed to crediting people on games they have worked on, including early quality assurance (QA) testers. Workers will also be able to continue with a hybrid work model for at least six months and have won an expansion of their professional development opportunities, including paid-travel expenses.