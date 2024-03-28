Boeing’s leadership was ‘fired’ by its own customers. Now, airlines are calling for deeper changes

It took 80 days. But for the airline industry, enough was enough.

A revolt by U.S. airline bosses helped topple Boeing’s top leadership including CEO Dave Calhoun this week, capping weeks of pressure after the freakish January 5 blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 passenger jet, people familiar with the discussions said.

With the company’s major U.S. customers agitating for a boardroom meeting without Calhoun, Boeing’s board preempted their demands with a major upheaval.

Now, after the shakeup that took out the CEO, chairman, and head of Boeing’s commercial airplanes business, airlines face prolonged uncertainty over jet supplies and are calling for deeper changes—starting with picking a manufacturing heavyweight as CEO.