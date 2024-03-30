Need more time to file your taxes? Here’s how to get the automatic extension

If you feel like you may need to file for an extension on your taxes this year, you’re not alone. Tax Day has a way of creeping up on all of us. One minute, we’re enjoying the sunshine and cherry blossoms, and the next we realize tax deadlines are upon us and we can’t remember where we put all of our documents .

The good news is that you can quickly and easily get a six-month extension for filing your taxes, so you don’t have to turn in the paperwork until October 15. Unfortunately, the IRS is going to ask you to cough up any taxes you owe by April 15—or else.

We spoke to enrolled agent Nicole Rosen of Boundless Advisors to find out what taxpayers need to know about the automatic tax extension. Here’s what we learned.

How Do I Get an Automatic Extension?

To apply for an automatic extension, you will need to fill out Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return and turn it in by the tax filing deadline of April 15, 2024; you can file it electronically using IRS Free File. Upon filing this form, you will automatically receive a six-month extension for filing your 2023 tax return. Your new due date will be October 15, 2024.