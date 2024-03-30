Need more time to file your taxes? Here’s how to get the automatic extension

If you feel like you may need to file for an extension on your taxes this year, you’re not alone. Tax Day has a way of creeping up on all of us. One minute, we’re enjoying the sunshine and cherry blossoms, and the next we realize tax deadlines are upon us and we can’t remember where we put all of our documents.
The good news is that you can quickly and easily get a six-month extension for filing your taxes, so you don’t have to turn in the paperwork until October 15. Unfortunately, the IRS is going to ask you to cough up any taxes you owe by April 15—or else.
We spoke to enrolled agent Nicole Rosen of Boundless Advisors to find out what taxpayers need to know about the automatic tax extension. Here’s what we learned.
How Do I Get an Automatic Extension?
To apply for an automatic extension, you will need to fill out Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return and turn it in by the tax filing deadline of April 15, 2024; you can file it electronically using IRS Free File. Upon filing this form, you will automatically receive a six-month extension for filing your 2023 tax return. Your new due date will be October 15, 2024.
Form 4868 is relatively simple to fill out (especially compared to Form 1040 and Schedules A-D). You simply need to provide your name, address, and Social Security number, as well as your estimated tax liability for 2023 and the amount you have already paid. The form asks you to subtract your total 2023 payments from your estimated liability to calculate your balance due.
However, this extension is only for doing the work of filing your taxes. You’re still required to pay any taxes you owe by April 15.
“That’s the number-one misconception about tax extensions,” Rosen says. “You don’t get extra time to pay, and will face the failure to pay penalty, plus interest, if you wait to pay.”