Meta’s policy on LGBTQ+ safety, hate speech is a troubling pattern of inaction

For years, groups of celebrities, human-rights organizations, even regular old users have asked Meta to take LGBTQ+ worries about safety more seriously. These requests go back at least a decade and stretch to as recently as January, when Facebook’s oversight board called out its failure to uphold rules meant to curb anti-trans hate speech. The fundamental problem, the board noted, “is not with the policies, but their enforcement.” Its conclusion: Meta “is not living up to the ideals it has articulated on LGBTQIA+ safety.”

That black eye followed another letter that around 250 famous figures, including Elliot Page, Ariana Grande, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Judd Apatow, sent last June arguing Meta’s platforms were filled with abusive content calling trans and nonbinary people sexual predators, and arguing that this seemed to be occurring, coincidentally, at the same time as an influx in harassment against prominent LGBTQ+ users.

Their letter had the backing of several major LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, one of which was GLAAD. This week—nine months after Meta got the request—GLAAD has released a new report that essentially brings receipts, documenting new examples of “anti-LGBTQ material” posted from June 2023 to March 2024. These posts range from slurs to actual calls for violence against transgender people, many dotted with characterizations of the LGBTQ+ community as being “satanic,” “groomers,” “terrorists,” or “perverts.”

Hate speech is a broad category: Some terms are merely offensive, while others enter into more dangerous territory where they seem to call, directly or indirectly, for people to commit acts of violence against certain groups. But Meta claims user conduct must conform to a robust set of Community Standards, writing that, “We remove hate speech, harassment, threats of violence, and other content that has the potential to silence others or cause harm.” Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, it provides specific language defining what is hate speech, what it considers violent or graphic content, and what kind of conduct qualifies as incitement, bullying, or harassment.