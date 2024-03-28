How a simple design decision might have saved the Baltimore bridge

BY Jesus Diaz5 minute read

Could have the catastrophic failure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge been avoided with some simple and logical design updates? Some experts believe so. Their solution is not about improving the bridge itself, but rather improving the defensive constructions that could have protected the bridge’s pillars and saved the structure from total collapse.

The energy involved in the collision of a gargantuan cargo ship against a bridge—like the Dali against the Francis Scott Key Bridge—is enormous. It can generate forces in the order of tens of thousands of tons, explains Alejandro Castillo, an engineer from the Civil, Canal and Port Engineers School in Spain and member of the Professional Union of Engineering Schools. “You can’t design the bridge itself to directly withstand these impacts,” he says. But Castillo and other engineers agree that the collapse could have been avoided with elements designed to prevent a ship from crashing directly into the bridge’s columns. “Relying exclusively on the bridge columns’ own strength to withstand the impact of a ship of this magnitude would result in disproportionate dimensions and costs,” Castillo says. “Instead, engineers must design and build protective elements to absorb the energy of any potential vessel collision.” Think of these “sacrificial structures” as protective shields that surround the perimeter of a bridge’s piles. Often, these shields are formed by a battery of isolated structures called “dolphins,” which are built on pylons with a solid slab at their head and equipped with shock absorbers. An alternative method, as seen on New York City’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, places a bridge’s support piers on artificial islands made from massive rocks and concrete walls.

Puente de la Constitución of 1812 [Photo: Diego Delso/Wiki Commons] A trusted solution Plenty of bridges around the world feature these heavy duty defenses. In Spain, I’ve crossed one in countless vacations to the marvelous Cádiz. Called ‘Puente de la Constitución of 1812’, it was built in 2015 guide vehicles over the same type of heavy maritime traffic seen by Baltimore’s destroyed bridge. In a 2016 study published in the journal ‘Concrete and Steel’, authors Noelia González Patiño and José Manuel Domínguez explain that this Spanish bridge has four dolphins designed to address “the hypothesis of an accidental impact of a ship against it.” Each of these dolphins is comprised of 10 vertical piles 5-feet in diameter, and made of 0.8-inch-thick metal tubes, all anchored into a depth of 30 meters. A ship passes under The Constitution of 1812 Bridge, the dolphins protecting the towers are visible, painted with black and white stripes. [Photo: Jose R.Vazquez/Getty Images] According to Castillo, these massive dolphins could, in theory, deflect the energy generated from an impact the size of the Dali crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. But it’s important to note, says Castillo, that the Cádiz bridge is a more modern piece of infrastructure that “is logically designed under the umbrella of current regulations. It features very effective protections in the piers to dissipate the energy inherent to the eventual impact of the ships,” he adds. Not the fault of the original designers In an interview with Newsweek, structural engineering consultant Ian Firth says that the Francis Scott Key Bridge appeared to have some very small dolphins, “but nothing sufficient to stop or deflect vessels of this size, or even half this size.” Firth continues: “Properly designed impact-protection measures, designed to arrest vessels of this size, would have prevented the ship from hitting the bridge.”

According to Castillo, infrastructure like bridges are a product of the regulations in place at the time of their design. The Francis Scott Key Bridge was built in the 1970s. “It’s not probable that the design of the [Baltimore] bridge took into account the impact forces of ships of this magnitude, which just didn’t exist at the time of its design,” Castillo says. Additionally, regulations in Europe seem to be much stricter than in the US, where infrastructure is dependent on regulations and guidelines set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Engineers must follow the USACE’s guidelines, along with the standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), when designing bridges and their components. These guidelines do not specifically mandate the construction of dolphins or other protective structures around bridge pillars in all scenarios. Instead, the requirement for such protective measures is determined by an analysis of the specific risks and conditions associated with each bridge’s location, including factors like navigational traffic, environmental conditions, and historical incident data. Again, let’s keep in mind that when engineers built the Francis Scott Key Bridge, those conditions were drastically different.

Protective rock walls seen around the base of the Verrazano Bridge. [Photo: RomanBabakin/Getty Images] Who is to blame for this catastrophe Castillo says the discourse calling the Francis Scott Key bridge poorly designed isn’t quite accurate. If there is any guilty party, it is the people who chose to not update the bridge’s protective infrastructure as cargo ships have gotten bigger and more powerful. The increase in the average cargo ship tonnage is staggering, as data from Lloyd’s Register of Shipping and the Electronic Quality Shipping Information System shows. The world’s merchant fleet tonnage went from a bit over 200 million tons in the 1970s to 1.4 billion tons today. This is the result of a global market trend that has concentrated more cargo into ever larger ships, which are now categorized as “ultra large ships.” The trend towards larger ships, especially in container shipping, reflects the industry’s push for greater efficiency and economies of scale. This shift has been particularly noticeable since the 1990s, and has continued into the 21st century.