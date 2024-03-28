Creators Guild of America kicks off an accreditation service for digital creators

Americans, in case you haven’t heard, are obsessed with short-form videos. The average TikTok user in the U.S. spends 97 minutes per day on the platform. YouTube users, meanwhile, spend a little under 90 minutes on the video sharing site; Instagram users dedicate over 30 minutes a day to scrolling the Meta-owned network.

Despite all that success, a significant percentage of the people who help make platforms’ most popular videos remain firmly hidden in the background (for example, video editors). A new effort by the Creators Guild of America (CGA), a non-profit professional service organization, however, could make their names a little more well known and further legitimize their contributions to the world of short-form video.

The CGA, which formed in 2023 to focus on the rights of digital content creators, has launched an accreditation service to let digital creators register and verify their work. As part of that effort, a comprehensive record of people’s credits on the projects will go online in a compendium called Mosaic, which is currently in beta. Think of it as an IMDb for content creators.

“Historically, [short-form] content was utilized merely for fun or as entertainment or a joke,” Daniel Abas, founder and president of Creators Guild, tells Fast Company. “The accreditation service was born with the intention of recognizing the contributions of digital creators, both in front of the camera and behind it, because this is turning into a serious profession.”