AI is about to make it way easier to shop for secondhand clothes

Let’s face it: Our closets are overstuffed.

Every day, people dig through their clothes to dispose of the many items they’ll never wear again. Many will donate these garments, but a growing number will sell them on one of many resale platforms. It’s why the resale sector is exploding. It generated $197 billion in global revenue last year and is expected to hit $350 billion by 2028. But selling secondhand goods is logistically challenging. Just ask James Reinhart, founder and CEO of ThredUp, the largest player in this space. ThredUp receives upwards of 100,000 garments every day at its four warehouses, staffed by upwards of 2,000 employees. Each item is unique, so the company must determine whether it is in good condition and how to price it. Then it will photograph and upload the item onto its website. James Reinhart [Photo: ThredUp] Before Reinhart launched the company in 2009, he hired engineers and roboticists who built machinery that processes the garments. This technology laid the foundation for ThredUp to automate the operations of reselling millions of clothes on its website. But for the customer, the sheer abundance of choice is overwhelming. In fact, it’s what prevents some people from shopping secondhand in the first place.

Generative AI is about to transform the customer experience in the world of resale, Reinhart says. Soon, we’ll be able to search for outfits based on nuance, complex preferences, including celebrity style that inspires us. We’ll also be able to see clothes realistically portrayed on models that look like us. “AI will disproportionately benefit the resale industry, relative to other brands,” he says. “A brand like Lululemon, which has 900 unique products, can direct the customer to the right product. But when you have over four million products, AI can change the game.” ‘Find Clothes Taylor Swift Would Wear’ When ThredUp first launched, data experts would tag images of garments to help customers find what they were looking for. Besides the obvious markers, like size and color, they would tag attributes like “polka dots” or “stripes.” They might identify that it was a “mini-skirt” or an “Oxford shirt.” Eventually, the company’s image recognition software would automatically identify and tag these features. But generative AI is able to identify much more complex patterns. Rather than just identifying sports jerseys, it can distinguish between a New York Knicks mascot versus a Rangers one. If your kid is into Frozen or Moana, the AI will be able to identify those images on the clothes.

Even more powerfully, it will soon be able to identify the aesthetics of your favorite celebrity, like Taylor Swift or Gigi Hadid, then pick outfits based on their style. It will be possible to upload an image of an outfit you like, and ask ThredUp to find you matches. Reinhart says ThredUp is already working on systems like this, and will be continuously rolling it out as it improves. “We’re going to train the AI over time to inject new style elements,” he says. One issue with many resale sites today is that it is hard to envisage the garments on your own body. ThredUp photographs each garment on a mannequin, since it can’t photograph a hundred thousand garments on real models every day. But AI could realistically visualize that garment on a real person. And in time, it could even create visualizations tailored to the shopper. You could ask to style the garment on a model with your skin tone and body shape. You could see what the garment would look like in the context of a wedding. “This long tail, wide catalog suddenly becomes much more fun and immersive to the buyer,” he says. “There’s so much that AI can do for us to enrich the experience.”

