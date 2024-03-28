This is why you need to take a personal inventory

BY Zapier6 minute read

Though I bemoan the relentless onward march of time (despite celebrating my fourth annual 29th birthday), I don’t bemoan the idea of a fresh start: a time to reflect on the previous 12 months, take personal inventory and plan for the year ahead. It’s something we do so little of in our day-to-day lives—I mean, who takes the time for personal development during a busy work week in July?

But new year planning is also notoriously pointless . People set goals that are too ambitious, with no real action plan to bring them to fruition, and then abandon those same goals faster than you can say “I’d like to cancel my gym membership.” That’s where a personal inventory comes in. What’s a personal inventory? Why should I do one? Personal inventory is a flexible term that means different things to different people. The term actually originated in 12-step methods like Alcoholics Anonymous, as a way for people in recovery to take accountability for their actions.

But you don’t need to be in recovery to benefit from a personal inventory, nor does it need to focus solely on taking accountability. Broadly speaking, taking a personal inventory is the process of taking stock of yourself, your strengths and weaknesses , your values, your goals—and maybe even your failures. It’s a way to deepen your understanding of yourself and then chart a path toward improvement and growth. Besides the philosophical value of knowing oneself, a personal inventory is a great tool for helping you set realistic, achievable goals. Once you understand where you are and what’s important to you, you can set goals that make sense for you. How to take a personal inventory Although one benefit of taking a personal inventory is that it’s a flexible process that you can adapt to your specific circumstances, that can also feel like a huge downside. Where do you even start?

