Chef Pati Jinich on the most necessary element of connection

The story that moved me most in Season II of chef Pati Jinich’s docuseries La Frontera is a conversation she had with a teacher in the Mennonite community ; A conservative religious community primarily against the adoption of technology (they don’t use cell phones, TVs, or rubber tires). She listened as the town’s school teacher and preacher Julius Friesen emotionally revealed that being a teacher wasn’t his choice. He hopes to be a singer or songwriter and aspires to bring change to his community, though those intentions are halted.

It was a vulnerable truth to share, especially because he only just met Jinich. Still, it wasn’t surprising. Inviting people to share their stories in their own words is both Jinich’s gift and craft. She’s been committed to listening across 12 seasons of her award-winning food and travel show, Pati’s Mexican Table, and La Frontera, where she illuminates the stories of communities living on the U.S.-Mexico Border.

“What I do is increasingly about: How can I live in the shoes of someone else and bring that life to the screen so there can be greater understanding? I feel like that’s my mission,” she says. Here, she shares how she answers that question and creates “cycles of connection and growth.”

[Photo: Darren Durlach]

You are gifted in creating space for people to share their truths. In doing so, you not only bring forth their authenticity, you allow them to see themselves in that same positive light. What is your intention in your conversations and how do you realize it?