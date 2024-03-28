Chef Pati Jinich on the most necessary element of connection

The story that moved me most in Season II of chef Pati Jinich’s docuseries La Frontera is a conversation she had with a teacher in the Mennonite community; A conservative religious community primarily against the adoption of technology (they don’t use cell phones, TVs, or rubber tires). She listened as the town’s school teacher and preacher Julius Friesen emotionally revealed that being a teacher wasn’t his choice. He hopes to be a singer or songwriter and aspires to bring change to his community, though those intentions are halted.
It was a vulnerable truth to share, especially because he only just met Jinich. Still, it wasn’t surprising. Inviting people to share their stories in their own words is both Jinich’s gift and craft. She’s been committed to listening across 12 seasons of her award-winning food and travel show, Pati’s Mexican Table, and La Frontera, where she illuminates the stories of communities living on the U.S.-Mexico Border.
“What I do is increasingly about: How can I live in the shoes of someone else and bring that life to the screen so there can be greater understanding? I feel like that’s my mission,” she says. Here, she shares how she answers that question and creates “cycles of connection and growth.”
You are gifted in creating space for people to share their truths. In doing so, you not only bring forth their authenticity, you allow them to see themselves in that same positive light. What is your intention in your conversations and how do you realize it?
I love people. Whenever I meet someone, I want to understand how that incredible human being came to be. Many times, I try to go back like: Where were you born? And, your parents and grandparents? I end up doing family trees of every person I talk to. I try to understand the holistic cosmology of the person because I think every human life is so precious. Then, I want to do all I can to give that person the microphone and screen to share their story however they want.
You’ve shared that shifting from a mindset of rigidity around how the show should be to one of expansiveness around what it can be allowed you to tell richer stories. What was pivotal in transitioning out of a fixed mindset and how do you ensure you’re operating with an open one today?
When I first started [Pati’s Mexican Table] and I wanted to show the true, authentic Mexican and build a true bridge, I felt like I was more rigid. As the years passed, I started not only wanting to share the Mexico that I knew and missed; It was the Mexico that I didn’t know.