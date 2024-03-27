Krispy Kreme’s stock price proves the market-moving power of McDonald’s

Krispy Kreme, America’s most iconic donut brand (which can’t seem to stop giving away free donuts ) has seen its share price go through the roof in the past 24 hours after the company announced yesterday that it is entering into a partnership with fast-food giant McDonald’s.

The partnership will see McDonald’s selling Krispy Kreme donuts in its locations nationwide by the end of 2026. The phased rollout begins this year. It follows a successful test that began in 2022, which saw 160 McDonald’s locations in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, sell the Krispy Kreme sweets. In a press release, the companies announced that this test saw “demand exceeded expectations.”

As a result of the Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s partnership announcement, Krispy Kreme’s stock (ticker DNUT) shot through the roof yesterday. It ended the day trading up more than 39% to $17.35 per share. Krispy Kreme’s share price hasn’t seen those types of levels since December 2021. The donut chain went public in June 2021 and briefly saw its stock trade at $19.29 per share after its IPO.

As of the time of this writing, DNUT shares are up another 3.17% in premarket trading this morning. McDonald’s shares, on the other hand, remained relatively flat on the news yesterday. In premarket today, its shares are just up over a tenth of 1% at the time of this writing.