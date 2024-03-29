GenAI is anyone’s race to win or lose. Here are my learnings as a participant

BY Kenneth Lin3 minute read

ChatGPT took the world by storm, introducing infinite ways for generative AI (GenAI) to complete everyday tasks and business functions. It also opened the floodgates for enterprises to disrupt entire industries with compelling products to better serve their customers and deliver on personalization like never before. Business leaders need to act fast to reimagine how GenAI and data can transform the lives of their customers. Moving fast shouldn’t translate to just tacking GenAI onto your existing products. Instead, companies should focus on how they can reimagine their product with this new technology. Much like the advent of mobile, those who tried to jam their web app into a phone were disrupted by companies that designed their products to be mobile-first. At Credit Karma, we’ve been able to accelerate our GenAI product roadmap by combining the powerful resources, platforms, data, and technology that Intuit has built over the years with our own systems, data, and technology. As a result, we’ve successfully launched and scaled meaningful GenAI experiences across Intuit’s platform of companies—and we’re just getting started.

Here’s my advice for leaders looking to disrupt their products and services with GenAI. TRADITIONAL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT DOESN’T WORK FOR GENERATIVE AI GenAI is rewriting the way we design, develop, and launch products. That’s because large language models (LLMs) are nondeterministic, which makes predicting a model’s output nearly impossible. That’s why it’s critical for your product teams to adjust their approach to product development, starting with quick exploration, fast and frequent launches, and continuous refinement—fishfoods and dogfoods are your friends.

LLMs are smart and can take a lot of work off product designers’ plates. In the past, teams would build a capability or feature and design multiple ways to leverage that one capability. This process limited the number of experiences you could build and the number of people you could serve. With GenAI, you can give the LLM access to a capability and provide direction on your desired outcome. With that, GenAI can execute every step of the process, across a multitude of outcomes, in a fraction of the time, making previously impossible outcomes possible. ENGINEERS MUST BROADEN THEIR SKILL SET GenAI’s output is only as good as its input, and while the technology has human-like capabilities, LLMs require clear and detailed instructions to generate an approachable, high-quality output. This is achieved through prompt engineering, which is an art form that requires a different skill set traditional engineers might not have.

The job of a prompt engineer is to ensure the GenAI experience feels like an extension of the brand. That means building personas for your LLMs so they know how to interact with your customers. It’s analogous to training a customer service representative on how to interact with customers, considering things like tone, brand, voice, language, the way in which the response is formatted, and the level of detail. Calling all rhetoric and linguistic majors: this engineering role might actually be for you. THE ENTERPRISE ADVANTAGE, AND WHAT WE CAN LEARN FROM STARTUPS Every tech company is thinking about how to implement GenAI into their existing products, and some are sitting on massive market opportunities. In many ways, mature companies have the advantage. They have the data and feature sets at scale, which can immediately be leveraged by GenAI to create new product experiences. However, in many cases, they’re hamstrung by their existing business and revenue.

Enterprise companies that want to win the GenAI race should take a page out of startups’ books. When considering ways to implement GenAI into their products, take a GenAI-native approach. That means reimagining how an application would be built if it was built for the first time leveraging GenAI, not just tacking GenAI onto an existing product experience. Be prepared to challenge the status quo if you want to have the greatest impact. COMPLACENCY WILL LEAD TO DISRUPTION—AND NOT THE GOOD KIND The fast-moving nature of GenAI requires a tiger team of experts to help companies stay at the forefront of innovation. New models, tools, and techniques launch every day, and your teams must be committed to experimenting with them on a rolling basis.