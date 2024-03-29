Enhancing online safety: A call to action for business leaders to prevent child sexual abuse

BY John Tanagho4 minute read

The news is rife with stories of how social media and digital technologies are weaponized to degrade democracies, harm mental health and sexually exploit children, among other ills. From big tech Senate hearings to deepfake sexually explicit images of Taylor Swift to AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM), it seems we’re drowning in it. In 2023, my organization, International Justice Mission (IJM), and the University of Nottingham Rights Lab published results of a prevalence study, “Scale of Harm,” which estimates that nearly half a million children in the Philippines were sexually abused to create child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) in 2022, primarily in live streams paid for by American and other English-speaking western offenders. It’s enough to make us wonder, is society experiencing—on balance—more harm than good from the tech sector?

ARE WE FACING A “NET DEFICIT”? Regardless of your answer, it doesn’t have to be this way. Leaders in the tech and financial sectors can make their platforms more resilient to child sexual abuse and exploitation online through safety by design and other principles. (Back in 2022, I spoke on this topic at the Singapore Fintech Festival.) I provide three concrete ways companies can build a safer digital ecosystem to protect their users and non-users while mitigating platform risks:

1. CONSULT SURVIVORS FOR INSIGHT AND SOLUTIONS Consulting survivors is essential to understand the real-world impact of harm on your platform. Our organization directly engaged with survivor leaders to co-design and implement our Scale of Harm study, a key ingredient in the study’s success. By seeking survivor input, companies not only gain a deeper understanding of specific harm vectors and platform risks but also insights to develop more effective preventive measures. Survivors harmed in specific ways on specific platforms or through specific technologies (e.g., live streaming, etc.) can point out how existing safety policies and tools failed to prevent or mitigate harm, allowing companies to dissect and problem-solve at the granular level.

In her op-ed, “More Than Just Survivors,”Ruby (a pseudonym)—founding member of the Philippine Survivor Network—writes: “When we allow survivor advocates to influence policymaking, we allow the most affected people to be heard, lead and be involved in matters that are important to them. There are currently gaps and loopholes in programs and policies because survivor’s voices are not incorporated.” The World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Coalition for Digital Safety set out to craft principles that answer the question, “How should human rights translate in the digital world?” With the support of our social workers and researchers trained in trauma-informed care and safe survivor engagement, WEF learned from survivor focus group discussions what principles survivors deemed essential for a safer digital ecosystem. I encourage you to collaborate with teams that can facilitate survivor consultation in safe and effective ways. Consulting survivors is both the right and smart thing to do.

2. UTILIZE INDICATORS AND RED FLAGS DEVELOPED BY SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS Subject matter experts and organizations working on the frontlines have developed indicators and red flags for various harm types. These include text-based communication, image, financial, demographic, and other focused indicator categories. Companies can assess the feasibility of leveraging these to improve algorithms, safety policies, AI and human moderation to better mitigate online harms and safety risks. For instance, Red Compass Lab’s RedFlag Accelerator Program detects human crimes using financial data. Our on-the-ground experience addressing online sexual exploitation allowed us to develop a set of indicators for live-streamed abuse and CSAM production to help companies detect and flag high-risk online activity. Taking our own advice, we validated these indicators with actual survivors.

3. COLLABORATE WITH INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS The multi-sector WeProtect Global Alliance, which IJM is involved with, released its 2023 “Global Threat Assessment,” stating, “The surge in child sexual exploitation and abuse online—and new methods and mediums used to conduct it—demand a swift, innovative response. The onus is on governments, online service providers, civil society, and intergovernmental organizations to fund, develop, embed, and importantly align child-centered approaches to ensure consistency.” When it comes to online safety, collaboration should win out over competition. Collaborative-based solutions exist across the deep and wide tech stack. Consider getting involved with the industry associations that align with your sector. For example, the Technology Coalition is a group of leading companies working to end child sexual exploitation and abuse online. Financial sector groups include the Knoble, the Financial Coalition Against Child Sexual Exploitation and the Fintel Alliance.