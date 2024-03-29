BY Norman Rice4 minute read

Every advancement of the digital age has changed our relationship with the world around us. Connectivity changed the nature of where and when interactions could happen, bringing the world closer. Smartphones changed our access to everything, while also forever changing the nature of availability. It has also put unlimited applications and devices under our control, from the mundane (fridges and doorbells) to the fantastic (augmented reality). Unless we’re deliberately avoiding it, most of us use technology nearly every moment of the day.

The next revolution will not be focused on people connected across a network, but rather on devices, AI, virtual identities, and more. With the recent announcement of the availability of Wi-Fi 7, wireless connectivity is about to get even faster, and networks will soon be able to support more devices. This development brings us one step closer to the topic at hand: a world powered by ambient computing. WHAT IS AMBIENT COMPUTING? Ambient computing is an emerging concept that aims to describe the seamless integration of connected technology into everyday life. It is the smooth jazz of technology, the background music we all know is there at low volume. The difference is ambient computing’s power—a system of devices, identity, and intelligence constantly in communication with similar systems, eliminating the need for explicit commands or requests.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It marks a transformative shift in which technology seamlessly weaves into the fabric of our daily lives, acting as an invisible force that organically enhances experiences. The goal is to create a connected environment where devices and services work together smoothly, adapting to our preferences across different situations. By intuitively responding to an individual’s needs, it creates a more natural and immersive technological setting than the constant screen interaction in today’s multi-device world. Ambient computing leverages technologies such as voice and gesture recognition, sensors, wearables, ML/AI, and edge computing, as well as augmented and virtual reality. Where it differentiates isn’t the hardware itself but rather how the technology is programmed and utilized. WHAT DOES AMBIENT COMPUTING MEAN FOR THE ENTERPRISE?

Ambient computing may also prove invaluable in the business landscape by offering solutions that seamlessly integrate technology into the workplace and create a dynamic, responsive environment. The timeline for ambient computing’s impact on the enterprise is rapidly accelerating, and leaders in myriad industries would be wise to start considering how to incorporate it into essential use cases that range from improving workplace efficiency to optimizing supply chain visibility and creating more personalized experiences. For businesses of all types with offices, factories, warehouses, or stores, one of the most immediate opportunities is focusing on existing smart building strategies to better optimize resource usage and energy consumption. Many buildings today are equipped with sensors and systems that adjust lighting, heating, and cooling to conserve energy according to real-time occupancy levels. This not only reduces environmental impact but also results in significant cost savings.

advertisement

Ambient computing also addresses the challenge of managing the growing number of IoT devices. When smartphones and tablets, wearables, printers, and other interconnected devices are managed through a unified system, it creates a seamless integration of technologies and a more efficient work environment. With the rise of hybrid work, ambient computing can further enhance employee productivity as devices communicate and respond to contextual cues, creating a more streamlined work experience. These benefits are likely to be realized across industries. In retail, for example, the opportunities for disruption across operations, sales, and the customer experience are the most pressing and available. Aligned with the approach that was pioneered by the Amazon Go store, ambient computing can transform the retail experience, providing a frictionless, personalized, and efficient shopping environment that enhances convenience for customers and maximizes operational efficiency for retailers. To improve customer experience, ambient sensors, cameras, and machine learning algorithms can operate in parallel with customers as they move about the store. To boost sales, retailers can also leverage customer data to offer personalized recommendations through in-store displays or apps, creating a tailored experience.

Outside of retail, healthcare is another prime example of an industry ripe for ambient-led disruption. Patient rooms equipped with cutting-edge tools like smart monitors and other connected medical equipment can continuously monitor vital signs, providing instant data to healthcare professionals. This also introduces the potential of wearable devices playing an increasingly crucial role in tracking patient health beyond the confines of the hospital. Moreover, smart building technologies can optimize medical facilities by adjusting lighting, temperature, and other environmental factors to create a comfortable setting for patients and staff alike. In schools, ambient computing can foster interactive and adaptive learning. Smart classrooms equipped with sensors can track students’ engagement levels and tailor learning material accordingly. In-classroom devices can also seamlessly integrate with students’ own devices to enhance understanding and active participation. Context-aware recommendations, based on factors like location, time of day, and learning patterns, have the potential to further enhance the educational experience by suggesting relevant content and resources. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE FUTURE OF AMBIENT COMPUTING