Early in my life, I understood the importance of education. As a student, I had a responsibility to achieve high marks and make meaningful contributions, both inside and outside of the classroom. My approach to education and learning continued into college, my career as a journalist, and when I stepped into corporate America.

When I had an opportunity to make a meaningful and lasting impact in education, as Verizon’s Chief CSR Officer, I tapped into my personal approach to learning. I told my team that we had a responsibility to use our advanced technology resources to help close the digital divide in education. Our research and analysis, conversations with colleagues, along with insights from experts, academics, and others, informed the creation of Verizon Innovative Learning, a national initiative inclusive of a schools focused program where participating schools receive free devices with up to a four-year data plan for every student and teacher, through our long-time partner, Digital Promise. Years later, in 2021, we developed Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a free online portal tailored for educators providing access to hundreds of standards-aligned lessons, training tools, and immersive learning experiences designed to help bring new ways of learning and next-gen tech into the learning environment. I couldn’t be prouder to share that, recently, the almost 12-year-strong Verizon Innovative Learning initiative and related programs have reached 7 million students across the U.S. This supports our overall goal of reaching 10 million students with digital skills training by 2030.

We made that public commitment in 2020 because without this access, millions of young people risk being left out of the digital economy, and the world will be deprived of the economic, social, and environmental benefits of a diverse tech workforce. How were we able to achieve this and keep a social good initiative strong and thriving after 12 years? Here are a few insights: 1. INTEGRATE SOCIAL IMPACT ACROSS THE BUSINESS

Verizon Innovative Learning is part of Citizen Verizon, our “responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, which uses leading-edge technology to help drive social impact and create lasting change across communities.” For business leaders who want to create or expand their social impact programs, it’s important to underscore how using company resources to help solve social challenges will create opportunities for business growth and innovation. It’s also vital to establish and sustain long-term partnerships with nonprofits and other organizations that bring their unique expertise and resources to help amplify reach and impact. Finally, recruiting allies and advocates, and continuously sharing progress reports—rooted in measurement against pre-defined goals—is essential to maintaining internal and external support for your initiatives. 2. INNOVATING TO STAY TIMELY AND RELEVANT Our vision to help close the digital divide is no small feat. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), there are nearly 17 million schoolchildren in the U.S. who lack internet access at home. It’s one of the reasons why this year, we’re expanding the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program to 34 new Title I schools from 13 school districts for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. (Title I schools are located in lower-income communities.)

To help solve the digital divide, and prior to establishing Verizon Innovative Learning Schools, we conducted comprehensive research across different areas of society that were lacking digital resources to determine where our advanced tech could make a difference. These insights, along with conversations with educators, administrators, students, and others, helped to inform how we structured Verizon Innovative Learning Schools overall and as part of Citizen Verizon. We also knew that we were building Verizon Innovative Learning Schools with—not for—the communities that we would be serving. 3. FORMING AND MAINTAINING LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIPS With Verizon Innovative Learning, we are able to empower students with new ways of learning and provide ever-evolving resources for teachers through committed, long-term partnerships with Digital Promise, Discovery Education, McGraw Hill, Arizona State University, and others at the forefront of education innovation.

These partnerships have been invaluable to accelerating our work. We were intentional about creating a balanced portfolio of nonprofit, business, and academic partnerships that would be mutually beneficial and that would enable us to deliver the most enriching learning environments for educators and students. In terms of Verizon Innovative Learning Schools, we partnered with Digital Promise to grow and evolve together. In addition, we also partnered with well-established organizations with a legacy of creativity and success in the education space. 4. PRIORITIZING MEASUREMENT With all of our Citizen Verizon initiatives, we maintain a firm grip on how we are tracking against our goals. With Verizon Innovative Learning, we started integrating measurement and analytics when we first developed the idea, 12 years ago.

It’s essential for companies to track and measure their responsible business initiatives. Our approach, in brief, is to set very specific goals that are aligned with our business strategy and that enable us to tap all of the company’s resources. We embed both quantitative and qualitative measurement tools to ensure our short- and long-term goals are on track. In fact, we have roles entirely devoted to measurement and analytics and we work closely with independent third-party groups that measure and audit our progress. 5. TRUSTING THE NEXT GENERATION Reaching 7 million students—one step closer to our 10 million goal—through Verizon Innovative Learning motivates us to continue working hard because in my view, success in the social good space is based on three main things: The progress we’re making against the targets we set, the impact of our programs on humans and society at large, and finally, how we continue to act responsibly with the company’s resources to achieve success for the communities we serve, as well as for our employees, customers, investors, partners, and other internal and external stakeholders.