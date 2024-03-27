Prioritizing financial literacy and support amid affordability challenges

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

People across the country are constantly thinking about how to manage their spending so that it aligns with their household budget. Healthcare is a huge part of this equation. As the responsibility of healthcare costs falls increasingly on patients, in part due to insurance cost-shifting, the way healthcare costs are allocated has fluctuated. This makes planning for healthcare-related expenses all the more important—and it’s an area where Americans could use more support. Findings from the 2023 “TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index” showed that on average, “U.S. adults correctly answered only 48% of the 28 index questions.” That means the average person may struggle with saving, planning, and budgeting their money to endure and overcome economic turbulence without making sacrifices.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

My company’s research on the lifetime of healthcare costs in the U.S., which was published in 2022, found that “more than 1 in 4 Americans have delayed recommended medical procedures because of cost.” Some (17%) chose to forgo care altogether. Delaying or forgoing care is especially a problem with younger generations. When we asked respondents, “At what cost would you consider holding off or delaying non-urgent medical care?” 51% of Gen-Zers and 55% of Millennials said they would do so for less than $1,000. Unfortunately, the negative effects of delaying care could potentially lead to lifelong complications for some people, elevating the issue beyond just an economic concern. Of those who told us they delayed or ignored care, almost half indicated that doing so caused additional medical issues. Increased support around planning and saving for healthcare expenses is paramount. THE IMPACT OF FINANCES ON PATIENTS’ ABILITY TO ACCESS CARE

What we tend to see in the healthcare industry is that patients need support to adequately anticipate, budget, and pay for their healthcare. This regrettably coincides with the ever-rising cost of healthcare, which adds a layer of unpredictability for the people with insurance as they struggle to adjust to new policies, as well as those who are uninsured, who are pushed further from accessing the care they need. As mentioned earlier, patients are not usually in a position to adapt to these unexpected costs. According to my company’s research, which I cited above, 80% of Americans don’t “have a dedicated savings account for unexpected health costs.” So not only are costs high but preparedness for those expenses is low. Moreover, the younger generations also tend to have worse financial literacy. The aforementioned 2023 “TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index” indicated that Gen-Z has the lowest financial literacy of the generations, which mirrored what we saw in our 2022 data. These struggles haven’t gone unnoticed by providers, with many sharing the belief that their patients’ financial literacy is poor, according to results from a 2022 CWH survey. It’s clear that when patients don’t understand the economics of their healthcare, delaying care becomes the default option—and their health suffers. To a lesser extent, when patients aren’t seeking care, providers also start to feel the effects and may find their practices struggling to operate as their patient base falls off.

advertisement

KEEPING UP WITH EXPECTATIONS In today’s digital environment, consumers can access more information about the services they want or need than ever before. As a result, from my observations, they’re increasingly viewing healthcare as another thing to price shop. With the commodification of healthcare, patients not only value cost transparency, they expect it, according to a 2022 survey by PatientRightsAdvocate.org. Gone are the days when a referral was all someone needed to seek out a provider’s services. Nowadays, if cost transparency isn’t at the forefront of the care process, it’s very likely that patients might seek out care elsewhere. Not only could greater transparency potentially increase patient loyalty, but prioritizing upfront and transparent explanations of costs has been shown to improve patient satisfaction ratings and boost patient payments, as Cedar found in 2021 research.