The artist behind an iconic Beatles album cover made this new Budweiser can

Budweiser, an American delicacy, is getting a very British makeover. A new limited-edition can will feature the work of Peter Blake, who is known for his art on the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover.
The cans are a collaboration between designer Silas Amos and JKR, a creative agency that has worked on its fair share of big food rebrands. “To immortalize one of the world’s biggest beers into U.K. pop culture, we looked towards one of the world’s most beloved artists for inspiration,” JKR executive creative director Sean Thomas said in a statement announcing the partnership.
The cans will feature Blake’s signature motifs—think colorful but simple stars and hearts arranged into patchwork patterns around the Budweiser logo.
The bright colors speak to Blake’s aesthetic, though they’re a big departure for Budweiser, which rarely deviates from its patriotic color scheme of red and white.
“We are bringing pop art back to its roots and putting it in the hands of the masses through this limited-edition can,” Blake said in a statement.
While presumably the intent is for people to actually drink the beer, Budweiser and its creative pals have gone as far as creating the world’s first “fridge frame” for this aluminum work of art (naturally, the frame is available for sale on the company’s website.)
The American beer brand has near-universal recognition in the U.K., according to data from Statista, but Budweiser’s popularity and consumption in the country has room to grow. Last year, the company created a field sales team to share product performance and inventory management strategy with stores, according to NACS, a global trade association for convenience and fuel retailers, and Budweiser is also pushing an incentive program for U.K. stores to stock its beer.