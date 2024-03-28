The artist behind an iconic Beatles album cover made this new Budweiser can

Budweiser, an American delicacy, is getting a very British makeover. A new limited-edition can will feature the work of Peter Blake , who is known for his art on the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover.

The cans are a collaboration between designer Silas Amos and JKR, a creative agency that has worked on its fair share of big food rebrands. “To immortalize one of the world’s biggest beers into U.K. pop culture, we looked towards one of the world’s most beloved artists for inspiration,” JKR executive creative director Sean Thomas said in a statement announcing the partnership.

The cans will feature Blake’s signature motifs—think colorful but simple stars and hearts arranged into patchwork patterns around the Budweiser logo.

Peter Blake [Photo: Budweiser]

The bright colors speak to Blake’s aesthetic, though they’re a big departure for Budweiser, which rarely deviates from its patriotic color scheme of red and white.