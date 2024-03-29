Why is Trader Joe’s impervious to all these food recalls?

BY Rob Walker3 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

And really, Trader Joe’s itself doesn’t seem too worried, either. It responded to an inquiry from Fast Company by reiterating a past statement that underscored its commitment to food safety, noting: “We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues,” and that “Our recall-related communications go well beyond regulatory requirements.” The chain is hardly on the defensive. It’s raised some prices, recently bumping up the cost of bananas, long one of its most-celebrated bargains. News that it was opening a location in Springfield sparked celebration in the Missouri town—and disappointment when it clarified that it meant Springfield, Virginia. And, of course, its recently released $3 branded mini tote has already become one of 2024’s It objects. In other words, there’s not much (er, no?) hard evidence that the recalls are damaging the brand. To the contrary, it appears to be offering a case study in brand loyalty trumping negative news. It helps that none of the recalls have been linked to a specific report of illness or injury or other sensational consequence. (In contrast, a widely reported Wendy’s customer claim to have found part of a finger in her chili in the mid-2000s was blamed for an estimated $21 million in lost sales; the claim was later proven false.) But it’s still remarkable that the drumbeat of potential foreign objects in some of its food products has sparked so little backlash. (And neither, it seems, have accusations that the company has antagonized unionization efforts.)

Consider an alarmed Reddit post that followed last summer’s string of recall announcements: various cookies and a variety of cooked falafel that “may contain rocks,” and its Unexpected Broccoli Soup for possibly containing (very unexpected) insects. The responses mostly defended Trader Joe’s with a variety of rationales: The chain doesn’t actually manufacture its own food; the complex supply chain it relies on best is with labor and automation challenges; all big chains from Whole Foods to Walmart have plenty of recalls; the chain’s competitors have “corporate and media ties” that exaggerate Trader Joe’s woes; and so on. “Food comes from the earth,” one defender pointed out. “There will be rocks in beans, there will be bugs in lettuce.” Some of these are fair points. The recent listeria-related recall traces back to a dairy producer that supplies multiple national retailers, and included products sold at Walmart and Costco and other grocers, who have seen their fair share of recalls as well. Supply-chain strains are real, and along with stricter regulatory enforcement and improved testing and sampling likely contributed to an estimated 19.6% rise in food and drink recalls from 2022 to 2023. The media conspiracy theory and alleged inevitability of rocks in beans are less convincing, but the overall volume of the defense is notable. It’s hard to imagine, say, Walmart shoppers vehemently battling criticism of the brand. “The way people defend TJ’s like it’s their best friend is very odd,” one contributor to that Reddit thread commented. “To me, it’s a sign people have made shopping at TJ’s part of their personality so it feels like a personal attack.”