Why is Trader Joe’s impervious to all these food recalls?

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.
Trader Joe’s is known for surprisingly low prices, friendly workers, a unique grocery product mix, its somewhat quirky house brand—and also, over the past year or so, for weird and sometimes scary-sounding recalls.
There have been at least three Trader Joe’s recalls this year, the most recent involving potential salmonella contamination in Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted and Salted Whole Cashews earlier this month. The others involved potential plastic in 60,000 pounds of chicken dumplings, and potential listeria in products containing cotija cheese, which was part of a wider recall affecting multiple chains. This follows a clutch of recalls last year that inspired such alarming headlines as, “Trader Joe’s keeps issuing recalls. Rocks, insects, metal in our food. Is it time to worry?”
Apparently, many of the Trader Joe’s faithful don’t seem worried at all. The chain enjoys a fervent following for its low-priced bougie staples and rotating seasonal items; a following so fervent, they like to tout Trader Joe’s—often taking to TikTok to swap tales of kind-hearted cashiers, or show off their hauls.
And really, Trader Joe’s itself doesn’t seem too worried, either. It responded to an inquiry from Fast Company by reiterating a past statement that underscored its commitment to food safety, noting: “We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues,” and that “Our recall-related communications go well beyond regulatory requirements.”
The chain is hardly on the defensive. It’s raised some prices, recently bumping up the cost of bananas, long one of its most-celebrated bargains. News that it was opening a location in Springfield sparked celebration in the Missouri town—and disappointment when it clarified that it meant Springfield, Virginia. And, of course, its recently released $3 branded mini tote has already become one of 2024’s It objects. In other words, there’s not much (er, no?) hard evidence that the recalls are damaging the brand. To the contrary, it appears to be offering a case study in brand loyalty trumping negative news.
It helps that none of the recalls have been linked to a specific report of illness or injury or other sensational consequence. (In contrast, a widely reported Wendy’s customer claim to have found part of a finger in her chili in the mid-2000s was blamed for an estimated $21 million in lost sales; the claim was later proven false.) But it’s still remarkable that the drumbeat of potential foreign objects in some of its food products has sparked so little backlash. (And neither, it seems, have accusations that the company has antagonized unionization efforts.)
Consider an alarmed Reddit post that followed last summer’s string of recall announcements: various cookies and a variety of cooked falafel that “may contain rocks,” and its Unexpected Broccoli Soup for possibly containing (very unexpected) insects. The responses mostly defended Trader Joe’s with a variety of rationales: The chain doesn’t actually manufacture its own food; the complex supply chain it relies on best is with labor and automation challenges; all big chains from Whole Foods to Walmart have plenty of recalls; the chain’s competitors have “corporate and media ties” that exaggerate Trader Joe’s woes; and so on. “Food comes from the earth,” one defender pointed out. “There will be rocks in beans, there will be bugs in lettuce.”
Some of these are fair points. The recent listeria-related recall traces back to a dairy producer that supplies multiple national retailers, and included products sold at Walmart and Costco and other grocers, who have seen their fair share of recalls as well. Supply-chain strains are real, and along with stricter regulatory enforcement and improved testing and sampling likely contributed to an estimated 19.6% rise in food and drink recalls from 2022 to 2023.
The media conspiracy theory and alleged inevitability of rocks in beans are less convincing, but the overall volume of the defense is notable. It’s hard to imagine, say, Walmart shoppers vehemently battling criticism of the brand. “The way people defend TJ’s like it’s their best friend is very odd,” one contributor to that Reddit thread commented. “To me, it’s a sign people have made shopping at TJ’s part of their personality so it feels like a personal attack.”
This observation actually cuts both ways. It’s no doubt partly because Trader Joe’s enjoys such an enthusiastic fan base—tied directly to its significantly self-branded product mix—that its recalls seem to get so much attention. And this just adds to the importance of vigilance in managing and accepting responsibility for its supply chain: It’s not those producers whose names get repeated in headlines, it’s Trader Joe’s. Counting on a this-is-fine response from loyalists may not work forever—but it sure seems to be working for now.