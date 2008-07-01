What Do “Unlocked” Phones Really Mean for Wireless Carriers?

Today I found out about a company called Houdini www.houdinisoft.com that apparently can legally “unlock” any CDMA phone for use on different CDMA networks. I know locked phones have been a big deal for a few years now, but I honestly never understood why. Most carriers give you some kind of a new phone every couple of years and technology changes so fast a new phone is probably a good idea. Are there really that many people who want to take their old phones to new carriers? The big fish in terms of locked phones is the Apple iPhone, but unlocking it still won’t allow you to use it on Verizon’s network (ATT and Verizon are the two biggest carriers in the US), so that kind of defeats the purpose.

Anyway, if you’re set on unlocking your phone try Houdini, and while you’re at it let me know why this is such a big deal.

Fast Company Buzz is featured on the Fast Company home page every Wednesday. If you have a buzzworthy scoop, I can be reached at www.TheKillerPitch.com