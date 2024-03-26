DJT stock soars 50% on Trump’s Truth Social Nasdaq debut: Here’s how that compares to Reddit, WeWork IPOs

BY Clint Rainey4 minute read

As Donald Trump might put it, a lot of people are saying, why is Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) trading for such a huge amount of money?

The company that runs alt-tech platform Truth Social had its IPO on Tuesday (under the ticker symbol DJT). It traded above $70 most of the day, soaring by as much as 50%, for an estimated market cap above $8 billion, and that values the former president’s cut at somewhere around $5 billion. These may sound like logic-defying numbers, but the context gets truly staggering once you open TMTG’s hood and inspect what’s inside. TMTG emerged in 2021, via a SPAC merger with a Miami, Florida-based company called Digital World Acquisition Corp. Its singular product—the Truth Social app—is toxic to many progressives, thanks to the deep, un-excisable Trump ties. As a result, it’s never attracted that many more users than rivals like Gab, Parler, Gettr, and Rumble. It boasted just 5 million active users in February, according to research firm Similarweb. That’s several billion shy of Facebook (3 billion) and TikTok (2 billion), and fewer than even the anonymous messaging app Yik Yak had during its brief heyday, before it started getting banned by colleges for incidents involving sexual harassment and racist threats. DWAC’s proxy statement to shareholders, ostensibly filed as a way of convincing people on the fence why they ought to invest their hard-earned dollars into TMTG, barely goes through the motions of sketching out a business model. In fact, in the section outlining risk factors, the corporate leadership says they can’t predict when, or if, Truth Social will bring in more money than it loses:

TMTG expects to incur significant losses into the foreseeable future. . . . There is limited operating history upon which to base any assumption as to the likelihood that TMTG will prove successful, and TMTG may never generate sufficient operating revenues to achieve profitable operations. If TMTG is unsuccessful in addressing these risks, its business will most likely fail. Topping that off, revenue between January and September 2023 clocked in at a paltry $3.3 million (the most recent quarterly figures haven’t been released). Annual revenue of low- to mid-seven figures is a tad bit higher than sales for the average McDonald’s franchise. TMTG’s revenue came from sponsored ads on Truth Social, placed by an equally uninspired group of businesses—Mike Lindell’s My Pillow; Proud Patriots, hawker of a China-made “Trumpinator” bobblehead; a frightening number of companies paying their own money to promote items like a “free $100 Trump gold bar,” “free 2024 Trump $1,000 bills,” or a “$2 Trump bill” for “85% off!” The revenue was also earned against companywide losses of $49 million. But with the $8 billion valuation, TMTG’s current value is nearly 2,000 times the annual revenue disclosed in its own SEC filings. Of course, investors plow cash into as-of-yet-unproven or even money-losing ventures; if they get in early and others keep bidding up the shares, the company will post exponential growth figures, and they’ll be rich. But on Nasdaq, a price-to-sales ratio in the thousands is basically unheard of. During its successful IPO last week, Reddit debuted with a price-to-sales ratio of about 8. WeWork went public through a SPAC merger in 2021; at the time, its price-to-sales ratio was around 3. According to FactSet, the same math for publicly traded companies, based on their past year’s revenue, yields ratios of almost 10 for Meta, a 6 for Google parent Alphabet, and a 4 for Snap. Chipmaker Nvidia—currently Earth’s third most valuable company—boasts a 25.