Instagram and Threads are now filtering political content out of your feed. Change this setting to see more of it

While you’re likely being inundated with political ads on your TV, radio, and even your street corner, there’s one place you might have noticed that is relatively light on political content: Instagram.

In a blog post in early February, Instagram owner Meta announced plans to remove political content from its recommendation surfaces across Instagram and Threads. At the time, the company said, “We don’t want to get between you and their posts, but we also don’t want to recommend political content from accounts you don’t follow.” Now the feature appears to have officially rolled out.

What that means is if you’re following someone’s account you’ll see their content like normal, but if you aren’t following someone, you may not see their politically focused content because Meta won’t recommend it to you.

The filter applies to a wide range of politically focused posts, not just those made by specific candidates. According to Meta, “Posts about laws, elections, or social topics” are all filtered out.