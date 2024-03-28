These ‘magic balls’ attach to power lines and make the grid far more efficient

BY Dan Gearino5 minute read

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News.

A sensor about the size of a bowling ball can measure the real-time temperature of a transmission line. With this information, the operator can safely increase the level of power flowing through the line. The technology has grown in popularity in Europe in recent years, while remaining on the fringes of the U.S. market. Great River Energy, a power provider to rural electric cooperative utilities in Minnesota, is now poised to take the lead in using these tools stateside. This week, it announced the installation of 52 sensors on lines across the state.

The company, which is based near the Twin Cities, is implementing the sensors systemwide after a pilot project found that four of the sensors, made by Heimdall Power of Norway, helped increase the amount of power that could be delivered on a line by up to 42.8%. [Photo: Heimdall Power] That’s an eye-popping number, considering that interstate power line capacity is at a premium and the lack of available capacity is a major choke point hindering the speed of development of renewable energy. Transmission line projects often take a decade or more to build and can have costs in the billions of dollars, so anything that can get more value from existing lines is a boon to the U.S. grid. As this technology is adopted, the big winners would include wind and solar power plants, especially those in remote areas, which could reduce how often they need to shut off because of a lack of line capacity.

Heimdall, a hardware and software company, says Great River’s order is the largest deployment of this kind of sensor technology to date in the United States. Previously, the largest order was 42 sensors, which a Heimdall competitor, Boston-based LineVision, said last year that it will install for the utility AES in Indiana and Ohio. The Heimdall sensor’s official name is the “Neuron” but Heimdall sometimes refers to the product as a “magic ball.” The equipment weighs eight pounds and can be fastened to live power lines using a drone. The sensor runs using electricity it draws from the line. I reached out to Jørgen Festervoll, Heimdall’s CEO, to better understand how the sensors boost power. He explained that the balls, which fasten to power lines, measure the line’s temperature and broadcast it back to an operator.

One of the key points to understand is that power lines get hotter as their power flow increases. By knowing the precise temperature, the operator knows how close the line is to maxing out on its capacity. “Think about the temperature on the line as being the speed limit,” Festervoll said in a video call from Oslo. “Without the software and sensor, like the ones Heimdall Power provides, you’re driving without a speedometer.” Without such sensors, a power company will set limits on the flow of power on a seasonal basis, rather than in response to real-time conditions, which can lead to a lot of unused capacity. By knowing exactly how much power a line can handle, an operator can increase the flow of power for hours or even days to get closer to the limit than otherwise would happen.

Heimdall is one of a growing number of companies, almost all of them less than a decade old, that work on what the power industry calls “grid-enhancing technologies.” Others include Ampacimon of Belgium and LineVision. Heimdall, founded in 2016, has about 50 employees and customers in 17 countries, mostly in Europe. RMI, the research and advocacy group, has written about the promise of grid-enhancing technologies and lamented that U.S. utilities have been slow to use these tools. This includes a report last month that looked at how the products could help to improve grid performance for PJM Interconnection, the country’s largest grid region, which runs from New Jersey to Chicago.

Chaz Teplin, who leads RMI’s clean competitive grids team, said “it’s great news” that Great River Energy is implementing line sensors. RMI has said it costs vastly more to build a new transmission line compared to the cost of implementing grid-enhancing technologies. But it’s important to specify that this is not an either/or proposition. Companies are going to need to build new lines to meet anticipated demand while also making greater use of grid-enhancing technologies, Teplin said. (BloombergNEF has listed $30,000 as a typical price for a line sensor; Heimdall declined to specify its price, but said it’s less than $30,000.) So why hasn’t this technology caught on in the United States? He said companies sometimes are wary of having one more thing to monitor and an additional set of knobs in a control room.

But he thinks the leading factor is that the utility business model places a premium on building and maintaining large assets. Most utilities make money through a regulated process in which they can charge customers to cover costs plus a guaranteed profit. “Utilities often don’t have much of a financial incentive to do these really low-cost investments,” Teplin said. “So something that provides a lot of value, if it’s not very capital intensive, doesn’t actually help them with their bottom line.” He said it’s the job of regulators and regional grid managers to fix what is an unhelpful “misalignment of financial incentives.”

I asked him if the 42.8% gains that Heimdall obtained in Minnesota was in line with what he’s seen elsewhere. (To understand what this percentage means, if a line has a typical capacity of about 1 gigawatt, the sensor is showing that the line can safely carry about 1.4 gigawatts.) Teplin pointed me to an appendix to last month’s report that showed the improvement that the authors recorded in PJM territory using line sensors. The gains varied significantly based on the time of day and the month, from lows that were in the low single digits during overnight hours in November, to highs of more than 30% in April. The variables that led to the disparities included the air temperature and the level of wind. A low air temperature and high wind helped to cool the lines, and cooler lines meant they had additional power capacity.

My takeaway was that 42.8% improvement is possible but should be viewed as the high end of what’s to be expected. Also, the amount of change varies a lot even on the same line, so the use of sensors means being able to increase the level of power sometimes, but not all the time. It’s pretty simple who benefits from the large-scale use of this technology. First, wind and solar plant operators would have the equivalent of new lanes of traffic being opened to them on highways that otherwise would be congested. These plants would have priority to use the newfound capacity because they are usually the least expensive resources. An increase in the availability of wind and solar would lead to less demand for more expensive power sources, including coal.