Microsoft’s Inflection AI grab likely cost more than $1 billion, says an insider (exclusive)

When Microsoft announced last week that it had hired two of the three founders of Inflection AI, as well as most of the startup’s employees, little was known about the deal except that it also contained guarantees for the startup’s investors, and that the tech giant also bought the rights to sell access to Inflection’s most powerful model. Now more details are starting to come to light.

Microsoft paid Inflection AI $620 million for the nonexclusive right to sell access to the Inflection AI model through its Azure Cloud over a multiyear period, the companies confirm. Microsoft paid an additional $33 million for a waver from claims against it related to hiring Inflection employees. But, according to an internal document shared with Fast Company, that was only one aspect of the agreement.

Part of that $653 million total may go toward buying back the equity of existing Inflection shareholders, who have been guaranteed $1.50 for every dollar of equity they own. Inflection anticipates paying out $380 million for that purpose, according to the document.

Neither company would divulge the value of the compensation package that Microsoft granted to Mustafa Suleyman, Inflection’s founder and former CEO, who now leads Microsoft’s consumer AI division. Suleyman’s compensation package was based on the market rate of someone of his pedigree, on the amount of equity he owns in Inflection, and on his future performance and the performance of his AI division at Microsoft, says a Microsoft source with knowledge of the agreement. Suleyman will be paid in salary, performance bonuses, and Microsoft stock that will vest over a 10-year period. (Both Microsoft and Inflection declined to comment on record.)