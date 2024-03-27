The rise of dupe culture: This app scours the internet for fancy furniture knockoffs

BY Clint Rainey5 minute read

Online shoppers these days love themselves a good dupe—internet slang for a “duplicate” product that looks just like a pricier name-brand article of clothing, bottle of perfume, or other luxury good. To date, videos hashtagged #dupe have racked up nearly 6 billion views on TikTok, where it’s becoming more common to see influencers do paid ads for brands you haven’t heard of before, but the products are dead ringers for items you know.

However, this system leaves buyers at the mercy of B-list brand ambassadors or service-journalism listicles like “Why Spend $700 on This Luxury Doodad When These Excellent Dupes Will Do?” where the five alternatives were scavenged by a reporter in one afternoon. A new app, called Dupe, says it’s arrived to give consumers more choices—for furniture only, right now—by scouring the entire internet for visually similar-ish replicas of sofas, tables, rugs, and home items they’re eyeing but can’t afford. “We’ve all been there before,” Dupe tells visitors to the app. “Instantly obsessed with an interior piece, only to feel that pang of disappointment when you realize it costs more than your entire renovation budget. But what if you could experience the thrill of scoring those covetable home picks without the spirit-crushing markups? Now you’re duping.” Dupe was cofounded by Ramin Bozorgzadeh and Bobby Ghoshal, cofounder and CEO of Carrot, an app that already connects users with cheaper alternatives to products they’re viewing online. Nikita Bier, creator of the high-school social networks Gas and TBH, served as an advisor. Ghoshal and Bier began pushing the new project late Sunday, claiming that they’re “ushering in generative shopping.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Users simply go to the webpage of the furniture item in question, type “dupe.com/” before the page’s full address in the URL bar, and press enter. In a walk-through video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ghoshal begins by explaining, “I’ve got champagne taste, but I’ve got a beer budget.” On his screen is a Pierre Jeanneret kangaroo chair being sold for $32,500 on the website 1stDibs. Dupe gets activated; it spits out a dozen low-slung wicker chairs indistinguishable from Jeanneret’s that are available on sites like eBay, Wayfair, and AliExpress for $169 to $433. In case you’re wondering how seed-stage founders afford to buy anything in this market. pic.twitter.com/TLarWXbNXG — Dupe.com (@dupedotcom) March 24, 2024 Within hours, Dupe was being hyped by Big Tech voices like Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian and investor Sahil Bloom. It works best for people who want to find the best price for a certain style of furniture—say, an asymmetrical coffee table with a glass top and curved wood legs, as opposed to copies of just Isamu Noguchi’s iconic design. Or an 8-by-10-foot sand-colored rug with grey border (assuming the buyer is okay with almost one-third of the reviewers complaining the dupe sheds excessively):

I'm begging you, rug twitter…



…tell me why one of these deserves to be 10x the price of the other. https://t.co/85KQdBBcWG pic.twitter.com/8O8W1dfbbV — Ben Cmejla (@bencmejla) March 25, 2024 The fresh platform had a few glitches, and was sluggish too under Monday’s unexpectedly heavy traffic. An advanced feature where a live human finds you your dupes was temporarily unavailable when Fast Company attempted to test it out, thanks to the high volume of requests. “I didn’t expect this to go so viral so fast,” Ghoshal told us. What caught Fast Company off guard, though, was duping’s moral and legal implications. For instance, our inaugural request was to have dupes for the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, a midcentury furniture piece so famous (and expensive, around $8,000), it’s been at the center of lawsuits where the company, Herman Miller, accused the dupers of committing trademark infringement. Dupe gave us three near-carbon copies at a fraction of the price from Wayfair, AliExpress, and a Chinese company called CurverK that apparently specializes in producing “exact replicas” of iconic furniture designs by such well-known companies as Herman Miller.

advertisement

Ghoshal said they’re working to give users a way to “report scam sites” that the Dupe team can “actively block and tackle.” “We’ve already blocked a large amount of them,” he added. “It’s day 0, so we just need some running room to get it going.” He added that Dupe wasn’t created to help dupers leach off bigger, more established brands—though its purpose statement suggests they wouldn’t be scandalized by a little bit of leaching: “When you fit out your home through Dupe, you get that same electrifying rush of scoring a major deal on decor you’ve been coveting,” the About Us page reads. “That smug validation of knowing your place looks straight out of the catalogs while your bank account stays happily intact.” Ghoshal told Fast Company their official position is to do “what’s best for the consumer while helping brands get earned visibility at crucial points in their shopping journey.” He insisted that means, somewhat counterintuitively, even the higher-end players: For critics who gripe they’re allowing free-riders to exploit designers’ creative output, he suggests giving the app a cheap dupe to, in effect, un-dupe. He argued in this way, Dupe can “solve both problems” by helping users “to buy upscale,” too.