These surprising jobs come with salaries of over $100,000

BY Julia Herbst

Much has been made about the impressive salaries that AI experts can command these days. In a recent article for Fast Company, writer Kim Rittenberg cites a recent study by Heidrick & Struggles, which suggests that an AI officer can make upwards of $1 million annually.

But there are plenty of unexpected jobs that don’t require AI skills and still pay well, says Rittenberg. She specifically calls out executive assistants, who can make up to $175,000 without needing a degree, and certain legal tech roles, where you can earn more than $100,000 with specialized skills. Earlier this year, FlexJobs career expert Toni Frana wrote about other roles that pay well for Fast Company, that also don’t require a four-year degree and allow you to work remotely. “According to recent reports, 70% of companies adopted skills-based hiring methods in 2023, indicating the willingness from employers to accept––and even seek––skills over education for a variety of jobs spanning career categories, levels, and salary ranges,” wrote Frana. Those roles include a project manager (average salary: $94,709), mortgage underwriter (average salary: $73,244), and data engineer (average salary: $96,427).

