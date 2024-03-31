These surprising jobs come with salaries of over $100,000

Much has been made about the impressive salaries that AI experts can command these days. In a recent article for Fast Company, writer Kim Rittenberg cites a recent study by Heidrick & Struggles, which suggests that an AI officer can make upwards of $1 million annually.
But there are plenty of unexpected jobs that don’t require AI skills and still pay well, says Rittenberg. She specifically calls out executive assistants, who can make up to $175,000 without needing a degree, and certain legal tech roles, where you can earn more than $100,000 with specialized skills.
Earlier this year, FlexJobs career expert Toni Frana wrote about other roles that pay well for Fast Company, that also don’t require a four-year degree and allow you to work remotely. “According to recent reports, 70% of companies adopted skills-based hiring methods in 2023, indicating the willingness from employers to accept––and even seek––skills over education for a variety of jobs spanning career categories, levels, and salary ranges,” wrote Frana.
Those roles include a project manager (average salary: $94,709), mortgage underwriter (average salary: $73,244), and data engineer (average salary: $96,427).
But if you find an especially high-paying role, don’t assume it will come with total flexibility about where you work. Reporter Jared Lindzon spoke with experts who explained that some companies offering six-figure roles may be less inclined to offer those workers remote work.
“When we look at the slice of $200,000-plus income earners, for them in-office job postings increased substantially,” John Mullinix, the director of growth marketing for six-figure career site Ladders, told Lindzon. “In the last quarter of 2023, Ladders witnessed a 93% increase in top-paying positions that required five days in the office, a 12% drop in fully remote roles that offered at least $200,000, and a whopping 69% drop in high-paying hybrid jobs,” writes Lindzon.
While flexible work is necessary for some, a high six-figure salary might take some of the sting away from your daily commute to the office. And remember—as with any job offer, you can always discuss possibilities for hybrid or fully remote work before you sign on the dotted line.