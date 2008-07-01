Is Dreamliner Delay a Blessing in Disguise?

The network carriers and Boeing engineers have the same nightmare, which is further delays in delivery of the fuel-efficient 787.

Of course, those delays have come to pass, and at the worst possible time. For if the big carriers ever needed a new airliner to bail them out of the current fuel-driven cash crisis, it would be now.

Unfortunately, the Dreamliner is a dream deferred, with delivery delayed 15 months; in fact, it was in May that Boeing originally planned to deliver its first 787s to its launch customer All Nippon Airways Co.

Ironically, Boeing still claims a five-year lead on the competition (i.e., Airbus) with its design for a multi-role, twin-aisle jet that pushes the edge of the envelope in its use of composite materials and other innovations.

Doubly ironically, although the big carriers are hungry for a plane that isn’t thirsty for fuel, the 787’s tardiness is a blessing in disguise, according to a Wall Street Journal article by Dan Michaels which points out that not only would many of the airlines have trouble paying for the planes they’ve got on order, they don’t need the extra seats right now anyway.

In the meantime, carriers are slashing old planes out of their fleets left and right, in an effort to both retire the fuel guzzlers and cut capacity.

For a recap of how dramatically different the Dreamliner will be from a passenger standpoint, page back in time to the September 2006 issue of Popular Mechanics, which ran an excellent feature on the 787’s revolutionary features.