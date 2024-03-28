Inside a radical new facility for treating youth mental health

BY Nate Berg4 minute read

Among the wooded hillsides of coastal Monterey, California, there’s a striking and elegant new facility one might easily mistake for a high-end corporate retreat or celebrity rehab center. Curvaceous in form, built mostly from wood, and decked out with floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room, the building is an amber-toned jewel box that oozes calm. You’d probably never guess it, but the building is actually a mental health facility designed specifically for youths.

The Ohana Center for Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health is a new outpatient facility operated by Montage Health, a nonprofit hospital system, and designed by architecture firm NBBJ. Created through a gift of nearly $106 million from Warren Buffett’s sister, philanthropist Roberta “Bertie” Bialek Elliott, about half of the funding went toward building this 55,000-square-foot campus, which includes outpatient clinical rooms, a 16-bed residential unit for short-term stays, and school-like recreational and art spaces. [Photo: NBBJ] A more open facility From the start, the project aimed to change the way a building can help treat behavioral and mental health issues in children. Dr. Susan Swick is the center’s executive director. She says the stereotypical youth mental health facility with bare white walls and locked doors is an increasingly irrelevant model. Almost all effective and curative treatments used in psychology today are based on structured learning models, says Swick, who has a background in public health as well as general and child psychology. Old-fashioned and prison-like facilities are hardly conducive to that approach. “It’s all learning,” she says. “This was about creating an environment where kids are ready to learn.”

The facility is also an attempt to change perceptions about mental health issues for patients and their families. Elliott’s only stipulation with her gift was that the facility be called Ohana, a reference to the Hawaiian concept of a sense of family that extends beyond immediate relations to the broader community. The intention was to use the campus to focus on the patient and the patient’s family, while also fortifying a connection to their community at a time that can feel socially isolating. [Photo: NBBJ] Mental health treatment can also be isolating in a literal sense. Some of the hospital staff involved in the process of guiding the design of Ohana had experience working within locked inpatient adult psychiatric programs, which laws and regulations often constrain. “They have to have no risks for people to hurt themselves. And they usually have very little money,” Swick says. “The end result is that they can look like austere prison cells, without shower curtains in the bathrooms and without hooks for clothes or coats.”

Locked facilities, Swick notes, are still essential spaces, though only for a small percentage of children. Their role is to stabilize patients so that they can be transferred to outpatient facilities where treatment can occur. “They can’t be there involuntarily. They can be a little ambivalent about being there, but it has to be their choice,” Swick says. During the design process, she would often reference schools or libraries as models to follow. “This has to be a place of learning. It cannot be a place of control or coercion. Plus, if teenagers sense you’re trying to control them and tell them where to sit and what to do, you’ve got a fight on your hands.” [Photo: NBBJ] Designing for delight The facility’s sun-drenched rooms, comfortable furnishings, and park-like campus reflect that educational lean. But according to Johnathan Ward, a partner at NBBJ and the project’s lead designer, the concept for the design wasn’t guided by other precedent projects but rather by the shortcomings of existing mental health facilities. He says he wanted the facility to be “an embrace rather than a shove.”

“We’ve all experienced the shove. You go into the big box [hospital] and it’s all very institutional. It’s cold, it’s practical,” he says. Referencing the Roman architect Vitruvius, who wrote in the first century BC that all good buildings have firmness, commodity, and delight, Ward says modern mental health facilities often lack delight. “What we learned through our research is that you’ve got to deal with the delight factor because it has a huge impact on how you can heal yourself or work with others to heal yourself,” he says. That extends to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers staffing these facilities. Ward says most mental health centers can be terrible places to work. “You’re stressed much more than you need to be stressed. So we look for ways the framework can be an outlet for the very stressful job these folks have,” he says. “It can be a way to nourish them, to let them nourish the kids in their own journey.”