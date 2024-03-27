The TikTok generation is overhauling the workplace—but it may be for the best

During a recent weekly meeting at my company, I had an epiphany. As I scanned the faces, I realized that an ever larger proportion of our employees were not one, but two generations younger than me. It wasn’t just a matter of perception. Research shows that Gen Z is expected to surpass baby boomers in the workforce by the end of 2024. It’s only a matter of time before these young professionals surpass my generation, Gen X, as well.

As Gen Z employees enter the workforce and rise through the ranks, certain characteristics are emerging. For starters, they’re more racially and ethnically diverse than previous generations. They report higher levels of depression and anxiety, and many of them are struggling with low levels of engagement. Just take a look at the workplace trends on TikTok and you’ll notice: Gen Z is bringing a new set of values and priorities to the table.

Of course, it’s important not to paint with overly broad brushstrokes. As Wharton assistant management professor Stephanie Creary cautions, “We have to be careful that we are seeing people for the complex beings that they are.”

Still, as a business owner, it’s critical to understand the common struggles and strengths of each generation. When it comes to your youngest employees, here are some strategies for addressing the struggles of Gen Z and harnessing the strengths of Gen Z.