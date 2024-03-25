Fast company logo
The false claims appear to stem from a Bloomberg article published March 11 about Tyson’s Tent Partnership for Refugees commitment.

‘That is categorically false’: Tyson Foods isn’t hiring illegal immigrants

A Tyson food product is displayed in Montpelier, Vermont, November 18, 2011. Conservatives in mid-March 2024, have been calling for a boycott of Tyson Foods over false claims that the company is hiring 52,000 people who entered the U.S. illegally. But the company, which requires all of its employees to be authorized for work in the U.S., is not currently hiring for that number of positions. [Photo: Toby Talbot/AP, File]

BY Associated Press4 minute read

Conservative influencers and politicians are calling for a boycott of Tyson Foods after false claims spread online saying the multinational meat producer is planning to hire 52,000 people who came to the U.S. illegally.

“Tyson is closing its facility in Perry, Iowa, and laying off its 1,200 workers,” reads one X post that had received approximately 20,000 likes and 11,700 shares as of Friday. “Instead, they plan to hire thousands of new illegals in states like New York. #BoycottTyson. Pass it on.”

But the company, the latest in a growing list of businesses targeted with calls for a boycott amid claims of “woke” policies, has no such plans.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Tyson Foods is hiring 52,000 people who entered the U.S. illegally.

THE FACTS: The company has no current plans to hire 52,000 workers in the U.S., a spokesperson for the company said. In addition, all of its workers are required to have legal authorization for employment in the country.

“That is categorically false,” Tyson said of the claims spreading online.

