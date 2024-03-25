Generative AI’s ‘Snoopy problem’ makes avoiding copyright infringement a challenge

BY The Conversation4 minute read

Generative artificial intelligence has been hailed for its potential to transform creativity, and especially by lowering the barriers to content creation. While the creative potential of generative-AI tools has often been highlighted, the popularity of these tools poses questions about intellectual property and copyright protection.

Generative-AI tools such as ChatGPT are powered by foundational AI models, or AI models trained on vast quantities of data. Generative AI is trained on billions of pieces of data taken from text or images scraped from the internet. Generative AI uses very powerful machine learning methods such as deep learning and transfer learning on such vast repositories of data to understand the relationships among those pieces of data—for instance, which words tend to follow other words. This allows generative AI to perform a broad range of tasks that can mimic cognition and reasoning. One problem is that output from an AI tool can be very similar to copyright-protected materials. Leaving aside how generative models are trained, the challenge that widespread use of generative AI poses is how individuals and companies could be held liable when generative AI outputs infringe on copyright protections.

Establishing infringement requires detecting a close resemblance between expressive elements of a stylistically similar work and original expression in particular works by that artist. Researchers have shown that methods such as training data extraction attacks, which involve selective prompting strategies, and extractable memorization, which tricks generative AI systems into revealing training data, can recover individual training examples ranging from photographs of individuals to trademarked company logos. Audit studies such as the one conducted by computer scientist Gary Marcus and artist Reid Southern provide several examples where there can be little ambiguity about the degree to which visual generative-AI models produce images that infringe on copyright protection. The New York Times provided a similar comparison of images showing how generative-AI tools can violate copyright protection. How to build guardrails Legal scholars have dubbed the challenge in developing guardrails against copyright infringement into AI tools the “Snoopy problem.” The more a copyrighted work is protecting a likeness—for example, the cartoon character Snoopy—the more likely it is a generative-AI tool will copy it compared to copying a specific image.

There’s no established approaches to build such guardrails into generative AI, nor are there any public tools or databases that users can consult to establish copyright infringement. Even if tools like these were available, they could put an excessive burden on both users and content providers. Given that naive users can’t be expected to learn and follow best practices to avoid infringing copyrighted material, there are roles for policymakers and regulation. It may take a combination of legal and regulatory guidelines to ensure best practices for copyright safety. For example, companies that build generative-AI models could use filtering or restrict model outputs to limit copyright infringement. Similarly, regulatory intervention may be necessary to ensure that builders of generative-AI models build datasets and train models in ways that reduce the risk that the output of their products infringe creators’ copyrights.