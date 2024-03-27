4 ways to make AI a force multiplier for workers with disabilities

The benefits of generative AI in the workplace are numerous, from productivity gains in call centers to speeding up content development for marketer.
Yet so far, not many organizations have realized the potential of AI to support DEI initiatives and empower workers with disabilities. In our organization, the confluence of remote work (as a fully remote company) and AI opened doors for differently-abled workers to participate in work in new ways—and benefitted the entire company.
The U.S. Department of Commerce recently held a panel on how AI enhances work capabilities and performance for people with disabilities. Gartner’s Top Strategic Predictions for 2024 and Beyond predicts AI tools will positively impact neurodiverse workers, seniors, and other candidates. These are encouraging developments that offer numerous benefits, particularly in terms of fostering diversity and enhancing creativity.
In software development, tools such as Gemini (formerly Bard), ChatGPT, Copilot, and PHIND, powered by generative AI, have enabled blind workers to tackle challenges, experiment, iterate and deliver results faster than with traditional tools. AI has also increased their independence, boosted their confidence in taking on bigger projects, and improved their focus and collaboration while reducing stress and promoting well-being at work.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that by 2026, the U.S. developers’ shortage will exceed 1.2 million. The field of software development is a viable employment pathway for the visually impaired and could help bridge the divide between unemployment and labor shortages.
A survey by Stack Overflow found that almost 2% of respondents are blind. Blind software engineers have made significant contributions to society—developing screen readers and making digital technology more accessible. John J. Boyer, who was honored by President Barack Obama as a Champion of Change, developed Liblouis, an open-source software used worldwide to translate text into braille. Bernard Newcomb, a self-taught software engineer, helped found E*Trade.
At my company ActivTrak, visually impaired employees are the ones who spearheaded the integration of AI tools across our team, highlighting their transformative impact across the organization. This has made a significant positive impact on the review of design documents for edge cases and gaps, testing and commenting on the generation of source code, and building diagrams from plain text descriptions of software architectures.