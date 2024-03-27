4 ways to make AI a force multiplier for workers with disabilities

The benefits of generative AI in the workplace are numerous, from productivity gains in call centers to speeding up content development for marketer.

Yet so far, not many organizations have realized the potential of AI to support DEI initiatives and empower workers with disabilities. In our organization, the confluence of remote work (as a fully remote company) and AI opened doors for differently-abled workers to participate in work in new ways—and benefitted the entire company.

The U.S. Department of Commerce recently held a panel on how AI enhances work capabilities and performance for people with disabilities. Gartner’s Top Strategic Predictions for 2024 and Beyond predicts AI tools will positively impact neurodiverse workers, seniors, and other candidates. These are encouraging developments that offer numerous benefits, particularly in terms of fostering diversity and enhancing creativity.

In software development, tools such as Gemini (formerly Bard), ChatGPT, Copilot, and PHIND, powered by generative AI, have enabled blind workers to tackle challenges, experiment, iterate and deliver results faster than with traditional tools. AI has also increased their independence, boosted their confidence in taking on bigger projects, and improved their focus and collaboration while reducing stress and promoting well-being at work.