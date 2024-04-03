Qatar Airways’ first AI digital human cabin crew heralds a new era in aviation

BY Qatar Airways2 minute read

Dealing with travel agents (remember them?) is a bittersweet memory. You enjoyed the convenience of someone handling your travel’s boring and mundane parts: flight connections, seat selection, and even meet and greet. The trusted air travel adviser would do it for us.

Today, though, air travelers prefer to book directly, still hoping for a personalized and hassle-free experience. So, the technological revolution isn’t just about easing travel. It’s about reimagining the entire travel experience. Just as AI has impacted almost every aspect of our lives, it has made its mark in aviation. It is transforming various aspects of travel, most significantly customer experience. Say hello to Sama, Qatar Airways’ AI cabin crew, featuring a digitally created high-fidelity 3D human model that promises to further revolutionize air travel and provide personalized experiences. “As an industry leader, Qatar Airways continues to lay the foundation of the future of air travel. Sama 2.0 epitomizes our relentless pursuit of innovation and showcases the successful synergy between technology and human connection,” says Babar Rahman, Qatar Airways VP of marketing.

PERSONALIZED TRAVEL The time between stepping foot in the airport and buckling your seat belt in the plane can be the most reassuring part of your journey if it’s personalized. With Sama, Qatar Airways aims to turn this aspiration into reality. To start, Sama will be able to answer popular questions about baggage allowance or traveling with children. She will have all the information you need. If you have inquiries about Qatar Airways’ services, you can get tailored interactions in English and, later in the year, up to 12 languages. And if a question is too complicated for Sama to answer, she will transfer you to a live agent.

Also, if you’re stuck on long layovers, Sama will step in with personalized recommendations for activities and amenities, making sure you make the most of your time between flights. In the future, Sama promises additional services such as trip booking assistance, upgrades, and seat selection. Soon, Sama will be your trusted travel partner, adviser, and assistant, establishing a presence across all digital touchpoints, including kiosks and apps. But what truly sets Sama apart is the ability to learn and evolve constantly. The AI-powered system allows Sama to refine and improve responses through passenger interactions over time.