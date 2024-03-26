A new AI feature from Grammarly can look over your business writing before you hit send, offering “strategic suggestions” designed to make your messages clearer and more impactful.

Whether you’re writing in a Gmail tab, a word processor, or even a chat tool like Slack, the new feature, which is gradually being rolled out to Grammarly’s paid customers, is designed to detect when you’re roughly done with a piece of business writing. Then, Grammarly’s AI can offer tips and suggested rewrites for parts of your writing, like highlighting the most important points in a long message, adding an explicit call to action to a sales email, or remembering to acknowledge your team’s hard work in an internal note.

[Photo: Grammarly]

It’s part of an effort by Grammarly to shift from merely providing spelling, grammar, and overall phrasing suggestions to offering more sophisticated advice based on the content and context of whatever you’re writing. The company has already launched AI features that can draft and edit text on demand based on a prompt. Now, Grammarly has honed large language model AI and other systems to quickly trigger suggestions when appropriate, similar to how writing software might automatically pop up spelling and grammar recommendations. ​​While it’s also possible to ask for writing help from general purpose AI systems like ChatGPT, the Grammarly system is specifically trained around business writing and designed to be used directly within software where people are doing their writing.

“We’re trying to make it just as seamless as possible for people,” says Nick Stanford, group product manager at Grammarly. “No need to develop new habits or anything else.”