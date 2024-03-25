Boeing turbulence: Everything to know about the shakeup and departure of CEO Dave Calhoun

BY Emily Price2 minute read

Boeing Company kicked off the week by announcing a number of huge changes to its leadership, including plans to hire a new CEO.

In a press release Monday morning, the company announced that CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024. He will continue to lead the company until then “to complete critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future.” The aerospace giant is currently in the middle of a safety crisis, which started earlier this year when a door panel blew out on a Boeing 737 Max plane operated by Alaska Airlines in January. Later that month, flames were seen shooting out of a Boeing 747 operated by Atlas Air, prompting an emergency landing in Miami. And at the end of the month, the jet nose wheel fell off of a Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines just prior to takeoff. A Fast Company-Harris Poll found that some travelers have even become more wary of flying in the wake of the headline-grabbing incidents.

Meanwhile, an audit of Boeing’s procedures conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) earlier this month found a number of “non-compliance issues.” The FAA reportedly gave the company 90 days to correct the issues. More recently, the FBI has told passengers of the Alaska Airlines flight that they might be victims of a federal crime. What changes did Boeing announce? In addition to Calhoun’s departure, Boeing’s board chair Larry Kellner has announced that he does not intend on standing for reelection at the company’s upcoming annual shareholder meeting. The board has already elected Steve Mollenkopf to succeed him. As part of the new role, Mollenkopf will lead the board’s process for finding a new CEO to replace Calhoun. Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division, will also retire from the company, while Stephanie Pope has been appointed to lead the division, effective today.