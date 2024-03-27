An 18-point playbook to combat age discrimination at work

BY Featuredlong read

The growing intergenerational divide could be a source of conflict in the workplace, but what if we could shift it to an opportunity for growth?

Younger workers may feel an economic pinch while older generations grapple with a suddenly fickle future thanks to evolving work trends and rapid tech advancements. We can bridge this gap by fostering empathy, understanding, and open communication that unlocks unique strengths across the entire workforce. To get there, 18 thought leaders shared their perspectives on transforming conflict into growth. From HR’s role in bridging this gap to modeling each generation’s values, they’ve provided a road map for turning the tide on ageism in the workplace. These strategies can help leaders move beyond stereotypes and embrace the power of diversity in a multigenerational workforce. Reevaluate policies and inclusive practices through HR It requires a nuanced approach, especially considering the presence of four diverse generations in the workforce. Younger employees may feel their challenges are overlooked, leading to perceptions of neglect or misunderstanding by older generations.

Conversely, older employees might face stereotypes of being resistant to change or out of touch. This dynamic could foster misunderstandings and unintentional biases, affecting hiring, promotion, and development opportunities. But it also presents an opportunity for organizations to reevaluate policies and embrace more inclusive practices. So, my prediction is that the role of Human Resources (HR) becomes not just important but indispensable. They’re not the “bad guy” they’re often made out to be. In bridging this significant and complicated gap, HR will absolutely play a pivotal role (more than they already have) in transforming these challenges into opportunities for growth and understanding. HR professionals are uniquely positioned to lead the way in addressing age-related issues in the workplace. They can be the architects of a more inclusive and empathetic work environment, actively working to dismantle stereotypes and bridge gaps between generations. There’s a reason their titles include things like “human” and “people.”

Amy Spurling, CEO and founder, Compt Extend cross-generational grace with all teams I think it’s clear to everyone who’s a Gen Xer or boomer, who has kids, grandkids, or has ever worked with the younger generation, that Gen Z doesn’t care much about our sensibilities, and that’s a good thing. They’re done when the workday is done, they won’t get guilted into doing overtime for free, and they take days off as is their legal right. I just don’t see why everyone is pretending that intergenerational conflicts have just been invented with Gen Z; this is a story as old as time. The older generation always thinks youngsters are lazy and entitled, and the young generation thinks the older ones are out of touch. We can mitigate this by both leaning in. It’s nothing new. If we all extend an amount of grace to one another, regardless of generation, we can avoid a lot of this silly and largely made-up “conflict.”

Rick Berres, owner, Honey-Doers Treat people as individuals The best way to reduce generational tension is by treating people as individuals rather than according to age-related or other stereotypes. Approach each situation as if everyone intends to bring value, and enjoy learning about their unique perspectives. Use some empathy to recognize the struggles that people face. Many zoomers and millennials were sold the false promise that a college education would guarantee a lucrative career, and instead find themselves burdened with debt. Many Gen Xers are caretakers for their boomer parents or face other struggles. Recognize that everybody has their own challenges in life that they may choose to keep private, and focus on collaborating through your differences toward a common purpose.

Dennis Consorte, digital marketing and leadership consultant for startups, Snackable Solutions Use history to promote solidarity History provides us with some valuable lessons in resilience and unity. Take, for instance, the Great Depression or the 2008 financial crisis—times of immense hardship that ultimately brought people together across generations. In those moments, intergenerational solidarity emerged as a powerful force for overcoming adversity. So, as leaders, it’s crucial to learn from these historical examples and take proactive steps to bridge the generational gap. Instead of perpetuating stereotypes or placing blame, let’s foster genuine understanding and collaboration among employees of all ages. This means promoting mentorship programs that facilitate knowledge sharing across generations, implementing policies that prioritize fairness and inclusivity, and cultivating a workplace culture that values and respects the diverse perspectives of all employees.

By embracing each other’s strengths and experiences, we can turn this generational tension into an opportunity for growth and collective success in today’s ever-evolving workplace landscape. After all, when we come together, we’re not just overcoming challenges—we’re building a stronger, more resilient future for everyone. Manuel Schlothauer, founder, HeyManuel.com Cultivate an all-inclusive workplace culture Work-related drives and requirements are quite different for all generations.

For example, contrary to common belief, younger employees may value career development and flexibility over pay packages. They are supposed to ensure they create programs or initiatives that cater to these diverse needs. Moreover, employees in different life stages benefit from policies that enable them to balance their jobs with their personal lives. Another thing is for leaders to be taught how to recognize their own prejudices against people of different ages so that every worker feels appreciated and understood. Finally, embracing a multigenerational workplace means accepting each generation’s strengths and viewpoints, which would eventually contribute toward an efficient working environment.

Loretta Kilday, DebtCC spokesperson, Debt Consolidation Care Ditch stereotypes On one side, you’ve got younger folks like me—frustrated, feeling stuck, and honestly, a little bitter that the “American Dream” feels more like a fairy tale. Homeownership? Laughable. Job security? More like a nervous laugh. Naturally, when you’re stressed and struggling, it’s easy to point fingers at those who seemingly had it easier—the older generations. But here’s the thing: They’re not immune either. Imagine being called “lazy” and “entitled” just because the world you knew has shifted beneath your feet. It’s a recipe for resentment, and that’s where age discrimination creeps in. I predict we’ll see it from both sides—younger folks feeling overlooked for promotions due to assumptions about work ethic, and older folks facing early retirement pressure or even hiring bias.

So, what can leaders do to avoid this workplace implosion? First, ditch the stereotypes. Judging individuals based on their age group is like judging a book by its cover—inaccurate and unfair. Instead, focus on individual skills and contributions. Second, foster open communication. Encourage honest conversations about these frustrations, where both sides can share their perspectives without judgment. Third, create a culture of lifelong learning. Invest in training and development programs for all ages, showing that everyone has the potential to grow and adapt. By building bridges instead of walls, we can turn this generational tension into a source of mutual understanding and shared progress. After all, a diverse and inclusive workplace is a thriving workplace, right? Let’s not let age get in the way of that. James Parker, cofounder, LEONID

Prioritize open communication The most effective strategy is to foster an environment that promotes open and honest communication across generations through regular one-on-one and team meetings. Ensuring everyone’s voice is heard paves the way for mutual understanding and finding common ground, demonstrating that, ultimately, we all share the same goal—to engage in meaningful and satisfying work within a supportive environment alongside colleagues we respect and value. Ana Colak-Fustin, founder, HR consultant and psychologist, ByRecruiters Use collaboration and mentorship My main suggestion for business leaders is to actively work to build more cross-generational connections within teams. The more that individuals from different generations interact with each other, the better they will understand each other’s perspectives and the different kinds of challenges each faces or has faced, in their career and life progress.

There are multiple ways to encourage this kind of interaction. It can happen within the workplace when you build cross-generational teams to collaborate on projects or assignments. You can also create a mentorship system that pairs employees from different generations and encourages them to learn from each other. Having more cross-generational social opportunities can be valuable, as well, because this provides your team with the time and opportunity to open up a dialogue about these different concerns and perceptions. The more exposure an individual has to workers from different generations, the less likely they will be to hold these generalized opinions about people from different age groups. Rob Boyle, marketing operations director, Airswift

Highlight strengths and avoid pay discrepancies To counter the effects [of stereotype threat theory and social identity theory], we need to do the opposite. Don’t be simply age-blind. Rather, spell out and involve workers in thinking about how intergenerational understanding of problems and solutions drives results, and highlight the strengths of a diverse group. Focus on an equal pay for equal work model, and encourage workers to challenge their assumptions about stereotypes. When it comes to performance evaluation, be transparent and objective—let the numbers that the company cares about speak. Lastly, in case things don’t go well, make complaint procedures for unacceptable behaviors easy to follow, with clear consequences for violations.

Adam Horvath, psychologist, Personal Psychology Lead by example and ask deeper questions As one of the more than six million multigenerational households in the U.S., I have a different perspective. I have lived with older family members for many years, an experience that has enriched me and shifted my perspectives on different generations. Curiosity and asking questions have helped uncover the context behind viewpoints and opened the door to deeper discussions on how the context in which we grew up shapes and colors how we see the world and each other. As multigenerational households become more prevalent, I predict this will lead to greater empathy and understanding across generations and reduce age discrimination and bias.

Leaders can start with curiosity to lead by example in exploring the deeper reasons behind a point of view. Opportunities to engage with other generations and create multigenerational teams can offer a way to better understand each other as the team’s work unfolds. It can be helpful to remind ourselves of how others viewed us when we entered the workforce. Each generation sees the following generations as having it easier than they did—the old joke of “I had to walk to school uphill both ways” comes to mind. Younger generations can benefit from the lived experiences of older generations and learn how to avoid some of the mistakes they may have made as they build their careers. There is an opportunity to learn from anyone, if we can approach interactions with interest and openness to a different perspective.

Meghan Anzelc, Ph.D., president, chief data and analytics officer, Three Arc Advisory Revamp middle management Older generations have been bemoaning (and belittling) the “youth of today” since before WWI. Revolutions like rock music, feminism, and Black power would never have happened if young people weren’t fed up with old ways. So it’s not necessarily a bad thing that they are. The risk I see is due to the outdated norms of leadership—especially when we look at middle management. The succession pipeline for middle managers is becoming concerningly small—Visier’s research proves that only 9% of professionals are considering being a people manager, and only 4% are considering joining the C-suite.

The average professional sees managerial responsibilities as a nonstarter for work-life balance and is notably observing the growing pressure on middle managers and the absence of autonomy that they are permitted to wield in response. They feel that the role of middle manager is outdated and out of touch with what’s needed by a modern workforce—and they’re right. It’s time to change the common model of middle management—a model that has remained largely unchanged for 40 years. We need to reshape the reputation, responsibilities, and rewards of mid-level leaders. C-suite leaders must stop middle management from being polarized as either a stepping stone or a dead end, and together we need to make it a career destination—attractive, appreciated, and appropriately empowered . . . or face the performance consequences to our businesses.

Neglecting our middle managers is becoming an existential threat. Without them, there is zero connection between younger workforces and older executives. We need them, at their best, now. Rebecca Houghton, CEO, BoldHR Mitigate tensions with cross-generational mentorships From my experience as a college professor, cross-generational mentorships are powerful—they encourage knowledge sharing and understanding between ages while tackling stereotypes. And leaders ought to adopt empathetic, transformational styles that tap into the strengths of diverse perspectives across generations. Working collaboratively is key.

With intention and compassion from management, I’m optimistic workplaces can overcome generational tensions. But it takes recognizing the problem and bridging divides through open communication and mutual learning. Dr. Mark Farrell (FIA), founder, CEO, associate professor, and actuary, ProActuary Jobs Lead with empathy As someone who has found themselves very much in this situation, I think it’s important that people across all generations lead with empathy and understanding. It feels very convenient and cyclical to label each generation, when in reality, every generation has its highs, lows, and struggles.

With the rising inflation, widespread economic disparity, and homeownership, among other things, becoming less accessible, I think it’s important that our conversations around jobs, homeownership, and family building in the workplace need to be discussions that recognize the realities of the past and the present. Matthew Sanjari, founder and business coach, PRIME Consulting Tap Gen Z’s fresh perspective Despite prevailing stereotypes, Gen Z brings a fresh perspective characterized by ambition, a desire for fair compensation, flexibility in work arrangements, and a strong emphasis on meaningful contributions. Other generations deem us lazy, but we are just willing to step away. No one wants to be underpaid, underappreciated, and undervalued. While remote work holds appeal, hybrid options that offer flexibility are more in line with Gen Z’s preferences.

It’s worth noting that the majority of Gen Z’s work experience has been shaped by virtual environments since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, traditional office structures may feel foreign to them, requiring organizations to reimagine workplace dynamics and communication strategies to accommodate this shift. To foster collaboration across generations, organizations can implement innovative initiatives such as reverse-mentoring programs, storytelling workshops, and cross-generational lunches. These efforts not only promote mutual understanding but also drive innovation and inclusivity within the workplace. Furthermore, aligning organizational values with those of Gen Z is paramount. This entails fostering open communication, providing opportunities for professional growth and development, and valuing the diverse perspectives that each generation brings to the table.

By embracing diversity and creating inclusive cultures, organizations can effectively attract and retain Gen Z talent while ensuring that all generations thrive in the evolving landscape of work. AJ Eckstein, founder, “The Final Round” Career Platform Provide value and growth opportunities First, we need to understand the systemic factors shaping this Gen Z perspective. The significant rise in living costs (e.g., rent increasing approximately 18% in urban areas since the pandemic), coupled with student debt and stagnant entry-level salaries, creates outsize economic issues for this generation.

While I wouldn’t say that Gen Z necessarily “blames” millennials or boomers for their economic issues, they do express frustration with the lack of progression in the workplace. The labels of “lazy” or “entitled” come from managers resistant to change. Why would Gen Z want to manually type in data or perform tedious entry-level tasks when they understand the power of technology? At Gen Z Journals, I coach senior leaders to incentivize their Gen Z employees by providing networking or upskilling learning initiatives, practicing reverse mentoring (two-way conversations), offering transparent feedback for growth, encouraging building a personal brand, etc. As Gen Z continues to evolve and mature, the pizza party with ping-pong tables won’t cut it anymore. They want to feel valued for their unique contributions and see clear paths for personal and professional growth within their companies.

Lana Ivory, product marketing lead, Alexa Implement a culture shift As a 21-year-old woman in tech, I honestly thought that most of any kind of discrimination I would face would be based on gender, maybe even race (I’m Asian American). But surprisingly, it’s mostly been ageism. People constantly question my knowledge, my experience, my credibility, and even my value solely based on my age. I once got into an argument with an employee at my university about intern pay—I said they needed to raise the wages for our university internship program and the person asked what I thought was a good benchmark or example. I said cautiously, “The average wage for a software engineer Intern is $25-$35 per hour in Nevada.” He replied, “No student is worth $25/hour.” I dryly replied, “My last employer gave me $35/hour.” This is just one personal example of the frustration Gen Zs have with older generations.

I think one of the biggest disconnects is what each generation is willing to tolerate. Past generations dealt with things like unpaid internships, huge wage gaps (racial and gender), micromanagers, unfair workplaces, etc. But that was just part of going to work. This generation is a lot less accepting of those things and maybe I’m biased because I’m a Gen Z, but I think it’s a good thing. For leaders, there needs to be an entire culture shift. First, people need to stop lumping an entire generation together. There are bad apples in every generation, but that doesn’t mean we’re all the same. Second, workplaces should strive to move forward and provide things like salary transparency, real DEI efforts, and paid internships. Everybody stands to benefit from these things. Realistically, at this present moment, most of the people who are leaders and have the power to make change are older people (over 40). I think the key lies in a culture of mentorship. In a mentor/mentee relationship, the two parties can both stand to learn something from each other. I think that doing this can help more younger and older workers see each other’s sides and maybe come to a consensus.

Morgan Young, content creator, That LinkedIn Girl Embrace generational diversity with humor Embrace the absurdity of it all. Millennials are caught in the middle, like a game of tug-of-war, between the boomers clinging to their fax machines and Gen Zers who’ve never known a world without TikTok. It’s a generational showdown where the only winners are the memes. The key to avoiding disaster lies in embracing the chaos, celebrating the quirks of each generation, and maybe investing in a good office-wide latte machine. Fanny Surjana, quench master, QuenchList