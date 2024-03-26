Airtable debuts new AI tools to make your office workflows even easier

Almost a year after launching AI capabilities for its platform, Airtable is adding new features allowing businesses to use its AI on a larger scale. Not only that, but Airtable AI is now out of the beta stage and is available to all new and existing customers.

Airtable’s expanded capabilities now allow users to tap into AI enhancements within several of its individual features, but what businesses and enterprises will likely find the most useful is that Airtable AI will integrate with an individual organization’s data and workflows.

“Our vision is to make it really easy for a nontechnical person to build their own app,” says Airtable cofounder and CEO Howie Liu. “That was Airtable 1.0—with AI, we’re allowing that same person to build an app with AI capabilities.”

Among the new capabilities? Users can now take advantage of AI tools in conjunction with Airtable Automations—which are similar to “if-then” functions, performing a specific action when certain conditions are met. Liu says that AI can now perform tasks automatically when Automations’ conditions are met, saving users time and effort. AI can also help users write formulas by telling the platform what they want to do in natural language, rather than translating to code, and ask it to perform other tasks, such as summarizing conversations from Slack or other apps.