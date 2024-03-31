This free AI bot lets you chat privately with any document

People often ask me what to actually do with AI. Well, here’s an idea: Give it a product manual, a document, or something else you’re interested in and chat about it.

We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm around this concept lately. Microsoft is pushing the concept hard as part of its paid Copilot Pro service, Nvidia released a tool that will let you explore it on a PC with Nvidia graphics hardware, and Google is testing integration of Gemini in Google Docs.

The idea itself is actually pretty magical: Just asking a document questions rather than trying to search or dig through it for something is an incredibly useful task for AI.

But you don’t have to lean on any particular platform or paid service to pull it off. You’re about to meet to a tool that offers an easy introduction to the concept of chatting with documents. It’s something you can use for free this minute, no matter what other services you rely on or what kind of device is in front of you—no account creation or app installation required.