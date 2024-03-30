3 ways to avoid flying on a Boeing 737 Max

If you’re leery of flying on a Boeing plane, you are not alone.
Search for “Boeing” on TikTok or Reddit or X (formerly Twitter), and you’ll find thousands of people with similar fears. Those fears stem from the spate of media reports of incidents on Boeing planes since the beginning of the year, most infamously the one on January 5, when Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 lost a door after takeoff. The plane was a Boeing 737 Max 9.
It wasn’t the first time a Boeing 737 Max made the news for all the wrong reasons. In October 2018, a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed in Indonesia minutes after takeoff, killing 189. Five months later, another Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed, in Ethiopia, killing 157. News of the Alaska Airlines incident raised the specter of these previous crashes as well as a new round of anxiety about flying on Boeing planes. That anxiety has only increased in the months since as problem after problem has continued to occur with the company’s aircraft.
Regardless of whether these incidents are all really as bad as they seem, the constant media focus on Boeing’s failures is understandably making some frequent flyers apprehensive of stepping onto a Boeing 737 Max. But if you’re one of them, there is some good news: there are several tricks and tools you can use to avoid flying on one—though there is also one significant limitation to these methods, too.
How to avoid flying on a Boeing 737 Max plane
There are various ways you can avoid flying on a Boeing 737 Max plane—but each takes a little work. The first is to know your airline. Or, rather, know which airlines have Boeing 737 Max’s in their fleets. Flight travel engine Alternative Airlines has put together a list of global carriers that aren’t currently deploying 737 Max planes.
In the U.S., this list is pretty much limited to the smaller airlines, including Avelo, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Spirit, and Sun Country. Allegiant Air was on the list but will begin receiving 737 Max’s this year. Alternative Airlines also notes that Delta does not yet fly the 737 Max, though it’s got the aircraft on order for 2025. However, larger U.S. airlines that have 737 Max’s in their fleets don’t use these planes exclusively. So it’s still possible to fly on most airlines without being guaranteed you’ll be put on a 737 Max.
That’s why the second step to avoiding flying on a Boeing 737 Max is to get familiar with reading the details of search results on popular travel websites. Take Google Flights, for example, which is one of the most popular flight-comparison tools in the world. When you enter your search on Google Flights and browse through the results, you can see if the flight you are considering is using which aircraft. In the search result, click on the drop-down arrow next to any leg of your trip, and, below the arrival time, you’ll see the make and model of the plane. If it’s a plane you don’t want to fly on, simply look for an alternative flight using an aircraft that is acceptable to you.