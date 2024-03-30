3 ways to avoid flying on a Boeing 737 Max

Search for “Boeing” on TikTok or Reddit or X (formerly Twitter), and you’ll find thousands of people with similar fears. Those fears stem from the spate of media reports of incidents on Boeing planes since the beginning of the year, most infamously the one on January 5, when Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 lost a door after takeoff. The plane was a Boeing 737 Max 9.

It wasn’t the first time a Boeing 737 Max made the news for all the wrong reasons. In October 2018, a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed in Indonesia minutes after takeoff, killing 189. Five months later, another Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed, in Ethiopia, killing 157. News of the Alaska Airlines incident raised the specter of these previous crashes as well as a new round of anxiety about flying on Boeing planes. That anxiety has only increased in the months since as problem after problem has continued to occur with the company’s aircraft.

Regardless of whether these incidents are all really as bad as they seem, the constant media focus on Boeing’s failures is understandably making some frequent flyers apprehensive of stepping onto a Boeing 737 Max. But if you’re one of them, there is some good news: there are several tricks and tools you can use to avoid flying on one—though there is also one significant limitation to these methods, too.