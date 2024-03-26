16 incredibly useful things you didn’t know Google Sheets could do

I’ll admit it: For the majority of my adult life, spreadsheets have remained shrouded in mystery. I’ve used them plenty, of course—to track income , compare statistics, even maintain databases for various types of work-related info—but I’ve always felt like I’ve barely been scratching the surface of what they’re able to do.

And that’s a shame. With Google Sheets, in particular, sticking only to spreadsheet basics seems akin to sitting on a mountain of untapped potential. The service has a profusion of advanced functions, options, and shortcuts; but until you identify and internalize them, you’re getting only a fraction of the value it can provide.

So after all these years, I decided to take action. I dug deep into Sheets’ darkest nooks and crannies to uncover some of its most useful and easily overlooked features. Whether you’re a casual spreadsheet explorer or a more ambitious data-crunching pro, I’d be willing to wager there are plenty of worthwhile possibilities just waiting for you to discover, too.

Read on, and get ready to take your Google Sheets experience to a whole new level.