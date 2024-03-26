16 incredibly useful things you didn’t know Google Sheets could do

I’ll admit it: For the majority of my adult life, spreadsheets have remained shrouded in mystery. I’ve used them plenty, of course—to track income, compare statistics, even maintain databases for various types of work-related info—but I’ve always felt like I’ve barely been scratching the surface of what they’re able to do.
And that’s a shame. With Google Sheets, in particular, sticking only to spreadsheet basics seems akin to sitting on a mountain of untapped potential. The service has a profusion of advanced functions, options, and shortcuts; but until you identify and internalize them, you’re getting only a fraction of the value it can provide.
So after all these years, I decided to take action. I dug deep into Sheets’ darkest nooks and crannies to uncover some of its most useful and easily overlooked features. Whether you’re a casual spreadsheet explorer or a more ambitious data-crunching pro, I’d be willing to wager there are plenty of worthwhile possibilities just waiting for you to discover, too.
Read on, and get ready to take your Google Sheets experience to a whole new level.
While some of these items will also work in the Sheets’ mobile apps, the instructions below are all for the service’s web version.
1. Summon the date in no time
Sheets has plenty of keyboard shortcuts, but one series that’s especially worth noting is the collection of commands that quickly insert the current date and/or time wherever you want:
Hit Ctrl or Cmd and the semicolon key within any spreadsheet to add the date; Ctrl or Cmd with Shift and the semicolon key to add the time; and Ctrl or Cmd along with Alt and Shift and the semicolon key to add the date and time together.