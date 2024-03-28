How to achieve consistent branding during mergers and acquisitions

BY Goran Paun4 minute read

Many layers go into a merger and acquisition process. Within the shuffle, one of the many items on that checklist should be branding and visual brand identity.

Not only is this about preserving the legacy of your company or companies, but it is also about ensuring your established demographic can recognize your brand during the rebranding transition. Through the many scenarios of the merger and acquisition process, there are different trajectories for where your company’s design language can go. SELECTING THE DOMINANT BRANDING FEATURES When one brand’s design language dominates, it’s crucial to balance legacy with progression. Clearly defining the merged entity’s brand objectives and aligning them with the strategic goals of the merger is fundamental. A comprehensive audit of both brands’ identities, values, and market perceptions is essential to identify elements worth retaining, adapting, or discarding.

The design system includes which color story to adhere to and which design elements resonate most with audiences that should be kept or subtly refreshed to represent both brands. A unified brand strategy should weave together the strongest aspects of each brand’s design language and narrative, crafting a cohesive story that respects both legacies while propelling the brand forward. In design systems, selecting the visual elements that people are more likely to recognize can ensure memorability within your audience stays at the centerfold of the transition. This holds true with logo design changes or graphic elements. Leaving in dominant aspects can increase the likelihood that your audience will resonate with the changes. This process can begin with a data-driven analysis to identify the most audience-recognizable design components. Incorporating audience feedback streamlines the selection of visuals to retain, with special emphasis on logo presentation.

Users must recognize a brand or understand its merger with another, ensuring there are no color clashes or overwhelming visual elements. As the logo is often the first visual your audience encounters, poor presentation can negatively impact your brand perception. Engaging a digital design agency for audit and creative implementation advice can offer a solid starting point for these enhancements. BLENDING DESIGN SYSTEMS When two brands are both represented, it is also key to have a strategic integration of branding elements into a cohesive design system that aligns with the new brand’s goals and values. This requires careful consideration of how to blend visual elements without causing confusion or diluting brand identity.

For example, a common color palette incorporating colors from both brands can be developed, ensuring that it supports accessibility and usability standards. Typography choices should be synchronized to maintain brand consistency across all mediums. Additionally, UI components and interaction patterns should be standardized with attention to best practices for design and accessibility to offer a seamless user experience. Another great practice is to craft a comprehensive style guide to ensure clarity across your new brand’s identity. After conducting a thorough audit of both design systems and strategizing on the integration of essential elements, creating a detailed style guide is a crucial next step. This guide should encompass the agreed-upon visual elements such as logos, color palettes, typography, and imagery, as well as functional aspects like UI components, interaction patterns, and best practices for design and accessibility. It can function as a blueprint for the unified brand identity and become a central reference point to keep all stakeholders, from designers to marketers and developers, aligned with your brand’s visual and operational direction.

A NEW APPROACH If you choose to undergo a complete rebranding, including logos and design systems, several best practices can ensure a successful transition. Much like conducting a visual audit, it’s also critical to conduct thorough market research and engage in stakeholder analysis to understand the perceptions, values, and emotional connections people have with existing brands. This can guide the development of a new brand identity that respects and evolves from the legacy of the merged entities for continuity. It cannot be stressed enough that incorporating a wide range of stakeholders, including employees, customers, and business partners, in the rebranding initiative is crucial for garnering varied insights to cultivate a collective sense of ownership and to embrace the revamped brand identity.

It is important to also communicate the transition clearly to your clients, aiming for transparency to ensure your audience is well-informed and any confusion is minimized. Enhancing the rebranding effort with a fresh perspective and collaborating with a digital design or creative agency can offer innovative ideas and insights on navigating the brand makeover. A deep dive into both companies’ design languages and finding the sweet spot for the rebrand can be tackled by outside experts. With iterative collaboration and a thorough exploration of both entities’ design philosophies, you can identify the optimal approach for rebranding. The creation of the new logo and brand elements should focus on simplicity, memorability, and adaptability to guarantee their effective usage across multiple channels and contact points. Adopting a gradual implementation of the new brand identity offers you a chance to receive feedback and make necessary adjustments, helping to reduce potential disruptions and promoting a unified brand experience.