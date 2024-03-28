BY Tracy Lawrence4 minute read

In a tight market for skilled labor, fewer decisions come with higher stakes than hiring a leadership team. With the costs for recruiting, selecting, and onboarding executives often reaching six figures, the Society for Human Resource Management estimates bad hires lead to churn costing about 40% of salary. Still, CEOs often struggle to hire the right people to fulfill immediate needs and to adapt as the company grows.

Many mistakenly assume they’ll recognize the right candidate on sight. But as a CEO coach and executive recruiter, I’ve helped too many clients untangle the messes made by hiring based on murky goals, gut decisions, and failure to plan. I’ve also seen the transformational power of strategic, goal-based hiring. Getting started can be simple with these four steps. STEP 1: KNOW WHERE YOU’RE GOING

The first step in goal-based hiring is clarifying how the position should advance the company’s strategic direction. Critical questions at this stage include: What is the job today? How will it evolve in three, five, or more years? How does it fit in with the overall leadership team? Take the role of chief financial officer. In a small company, the CFO’s job may be as simple as paying the bills and ensuring the company is solvent. As the company grows, the role changes dramatically, requiring sophisticated reporting and planning, strategic thinking, and management of stakeholders like outside investors on whom your company’s future depends. Make no mistake—you cannot hire your way out of problems rooted in poor strategic direction. That’s like using Spackle to fix a foundation. But the wrong leadership team can struggle to execute even the best strategies. Organizational structure and business goals must be fully aligned. I advise many firms in creative sectors like arts and entertainment, where talent is the most important asset, and leaders must identify and cultivate talent across many areas of the organization. A CEO of a creatively driven organization must assemble a team capable of building a culture that encourages imagination and innovation while delivering financial returns.

STEP 2: FIT THE PROCESS TO THE GOAL A thoughtful screening and interview process is invaluable at the executive level, providing critical insights into how candidates might advance strategic objectives while communicating important information about your company. This is no luxury: research from Gartner shows employee alignment with organizational culture is a significant predictor of failure or success. When designing recruitment and screening processes, consider who you want to attract and why you want them to want the job. Use this opportunity to increase clarity and alignment about the role within the organization. A good screening process will identify and attract candidates with diverse backgrounds, strengths, and experiences, allow them to showcase relevant skills and motivations, and get early-stage buy-in from critical players.

For example, if you’re hiring a senior executive tasked with speaking to external stakeholders on behalf of the company, put candidates in similar situations—perhaps in front of friendly board members or company mixers—to see how they perform. For a technical position, case studies and one-on-one meetings with key colleagues or teams will help you learn how candidates problem-solve, communicate, and think about shared work. Finally, to better understand a candidate’s high-level and strategic abilities, ask questions that offer opportunities to contextualize their work experiences and then listen to whether they talk about their accomplishments in concrete or strategic ways. It can also be helpful to have high-level candidates make a presentation to the hiring committee outlining how they would approach the job. Similarly, your hiring committee should be tailored to each recruitment process. Only include people who understand the position’s strategic purpose and avoid soliciting the input of internal players who aren’t dialed into the work.

Too often, CEOs take a kitchen-sink approach to selection committees, but a random assortment of executives, board members, clients, or trusted friends won’t necessarily make the best recommendation. In fact, it can derail the entire process and cause the CEO to lose control of the overall direction of the recruiting engagement. Remember that highly skilled candidates are sizing up you, too. A disorganized, chaotic, or unnecessarily complex screening process can send the wrong message about your organization and dissuade the best candidates from taking the job. A bad candidate experience can also damage your employer brand over the long term. STEP 3: BUILD HIGH-PERFORMING TEAMS The C-suite and upper levels of management are not unlike a baseball team. Individual achievement is critical, but no one succeeds alone. As a CEO, you should always consider where members of your senior team are in your growth cycle, who is likely to transition to the next stage, and which skills, competencies, and perspectives still need improvement.

The research is clear: Diverse teams significantly outperform more homogenous peers, which can be prone to groupthink and inertia. If for no other reason than this, your recruiting and screening process should be deliberately inclusive. If you haven’t done a gap analysis, an experienced executive recruiter can help identify the skills, experiences, and backgrounds your teams will need to propel your organization into the future. When hiring people managers, make sure they understand inclusive leadership and are comfortable listening to diverse perspectives and dissenting views. STEP 4: PLAN A SMOOTH TRANSITION