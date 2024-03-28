BY Steve Dion4 minute read

You don’t have to be a tech start-up leader to find yourself working in a hyper-growth company. From manufacturing to retail to professional services, organizations find themselves with an influx of capital, new market opportunities, or an acquisition that propels them to a new way of operating.

Whether you find this exhilarating or stressful, leading in a high-growth company requires a different set of decisions, actions, and behaviors to ensure the growth is well managed—and not chaotic. Over the course of my career, I’ve worked with several organizations that have been acquired by private equity. Typically, they transition from smaller, sometimes family-owned companies to being on a pace to buy possibly a dozen other businesses to realize their fullest potential. There are five leadership principles of healthy, high-growth organizations: 1. BE ALL IN ON GROWTH

It all starts with you. You need to have a leadership mindset that is all in on growth if you are expecting your team and your employees to be and act in the same way. It also starts with defining what high growth means and seeing it as a true opportunity. Determine the number, write it down, and make sure everyone in your organization is keenly aware of what you are attempting to achieve. You’ll need to pinpoint and remove the distractions that could prevent you from reaching your growth goal. The key is letting go of current thinking that could get in your way. Make a list of what this means. For example, is hiring staff more important than getting out a monthly report? What meetings need to change? What processes should be reinvented? What teams will need to be formed? Teamwork will be even more important. For football fans, an analogy is the two-minute drill. It requires different, extra effort to move the ball 80 yards in two minutes, than it does to do it when you have all game.

2. FAVOR ACTION OVER PERFECTION This can be extra challenging for some personalities and super exciting and motivating for others. The key is to become more action-oriented by making it safe to take risks. This isn’t an excuse for ignoring quality. However, it does require you to “put the big rocks in the bucket first,” as Stephen Covey taught us. For home improvement television fans, it is like the extreme home makeover shows. They have a vision and a timeframe, and when they get into an issue with the house (mold under the floorboards), they simply pivot and it turns out perfectly. For leaders, even when things are ambiguous, you should:

focus on the core competencies upon which your success was built

act on insights that are good enough

respond with thoughtful intention when circumstances require agility

reflect on actions and experiences to learn and apply 3. INFUSE YOUR TEAM WITH PURPOSE AND DIRECTION You will need to really power up your team to reach your growth target. If you don’t articulate a clear and exciting future, some will fill in the gaps with chaos and uncertainty. This kind of initiative requires two-way communication. Listen, ask, share, paraphrase, and then listen some more. You’ll need to track and communicate your key metrics. Describe the end-point and the key milestones along the way. And don’t just talk about the numbers. Tell a story that excites others. You and your entire team will need to create the elevator speech and be prepared to repeat it often. And lastly, focus your communication on both internal and external customers. Make sure they internalize that they are partners in your success.

4. EMPOWER OTHERS Once you have captured the hearts and minds of your employees, you need to fully utilize their capabilities. Empowering others is a challenge for many organizations I work with, and yet it is a key factor in the success of high-growth initiatives. Rethinking who makes decisions as you get bigger is an important indicator of scale for any business. It requires competent people who take accountability, and clear processes and systems that allow you to solve for speed while obtaining consistent results as you put the work in the hands of many.

5. MAKE PEOPLE YOUR TOP PRIORITY The key to scaling is people—having the right ones and enough of them. If you don’t create and execute a people plan that is aligned with your growth plan, employees will soon become frustrated, angry, burned out, and gone. To ensure you don’t lose the culture that has made your company great along the way, make sure you take time to focus on your team. You’ll need to: